Saudi German Health (SGH), a leading healthcare group in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has reinforced its industry leadership with five of its hospitals in Saudi Arabia earning five-star ratings in Newsweek’s Global Hospital Rating. The hospitals in Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Aseer, and Jeddah all received this rating, establishing SGH as the healthcare group with the most five-star-rated hospitals in the region.

This latest milestone reinforces SGH’s unwavering commitment to providing top-patient-centred healthcare, while upholding high clinical standards and embracing innovative healthcare solutions. It also reflects SGH’s ongoing efforts to align with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 goals, which aim to improve quality of life and elevate the Kingdom’s healthcare sector to global standards.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, said: “We are proud to be recognised once again as the healthcare group with the highest number of five-star-rated hospitals in the region. This achievement is a testament to our dedication to clinical excellence, innovation, and exceptional service. It is not the first time we lead the region with such accomplishments — earlier this year, we were also honoured with having the highest number of top-ranked hospitals in the region in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025 list. These achievements reflect our strong leadership, our proud Saudi identity, and our alignment with Vision 2030’s healthcare transformation goals.”

These recognitions by Newsweek emphasise SGH’s role as a pioneer of healthcare excellence in the Kingdom and the wider region. By consistently meeting the highest international standards and achieving outstanding results, Saudi German Health continues to influence the future of healthcare across Saudi Arabia and beyond.