Dubai – Seven Production, a Dubai-born “Film & Broadcasting” Independent Production House is thrilled to announce their strategic partnership with Gravity Media, a leading global provider of complex live broadcast facilities and production services, in the lead up to the world’s biggest football tournament in 2022.

As all eyes are on the World Cup draw taking place today in Doha, Qatar, Gravity Media and Seven Production will provide numerous locally-based world-class Outside Broadcast facilities suitable for international rights and non-rights holders available for use at the upcoming World Cup Finals starting this November.



Both companies offer the use of 4K and HD truck-based facilities including Gravity Media’s six camera HD OB vehicle with DSNG capability Suhail as well as the addition of international and locally-based crew.



For the World Cup, Seven will be offering it’s renowned team of technical personnel and a total of four medium and large sized HD/4K Outside Broadcast Trucks, the smallest being twelve+ cameras. All trucks have SNG capability for Live transmission along with specialist ENG, 4G and Remote Cameras.



Seven Production is at the forefront of the biggest events happening in the MENA Region. In 2007, the power house began customizing the first Outside Broadcast Trucks to cater for local sports productions and later, was the first to introduce 4K to the region. At present, Seven has the largest independent fleet of Outside Broadcast Trucks and the latest in 4K equipment within the MENA Region, and the team specializes in the customization and integration of technology according to the clients’ specific requirements for each Live Event. Seven’s client portfolio includes the AFC Asian Cup, MBC Formula 1 coverage for the Middle East, The Dakar Rally, and Top Chef Arabia.



The Gravity Media team can also work closely on all projects via the Gravity office in the Capital of Qatar, Doha which was launched in 2007. Since then, Gravity Media has successfully delivered projects for numerous local clients including beIN Sports, Al Jazeera Media Network, Qatar Television, Aspire Zone, Qatar National Olympic Committee, and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.



The local team have expert knowledge having installed the broadcast infrastructure systems in four of the eight venues. This year’s World Cup adds to the comprehensive broadcast solutions Gravity Media has provided at the 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups. At every stage of an assignment, Gravity can provide the kit, the people, and the experience to ensure the project lands squarely in the back of the net. This includes live broadcast services, fast-turnaround highlights, temporary studio hire and full-time edits, along with scripted, voiced and ready-to-air highlights programmes at the end of each match-night.



Eamonn Dowdall, Executive Director of Gravity Media says:

“Gravity Media looks forward to the collaboration with Seven Production. Working together makes us the most powerful and creative media broadcasting partnership, allowing us to offer cutting edge production services across the region. Our state-of-the-art OB vehicles are readily available for the upcoming eagerly anticipated World Cup.”

Pierre Tabet, Managing Director of Seven Production comments:

“Seven Production’s collaboration with Gravity Media is the best broadcasting partnership the World Cup could possibly have. Our extensive knowledge in sports broadcasting combined with years of experience in the Middle East results in the perfect solution for such a world class event.”

About Seven Production

Seven Production, is a Dubai-born “Film & Broadcasting” Independent Production House at the forefront of many of the biggest events happening in the MENA Region.

Originally established in 2007, Dubai – UAE, and now having offices in Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Lebanon, Finland and The United Kingdom, Seven has carved out a well esteemed reputation of being the region’s premier innovator of market leading 4K and HD Broadcast solutions and Live technical Event support to the most prestigious broadcasters, production companies, event organizers and government entities.



Seven Production goes above and beyond client expectations through the delivery of customized solutions and outstanding results time and time again. The company is sensitive to cultural differences and complies with all national regulations, and the ability to customize its offering based on client requirements ensures to deliver precisely what is demanded for the project. The team is available 24/7 using via direct hotlines, and the equipment is ready to ship at any time, and can be sent to any location within 12 hours.

Seven’s ‘make it happen attitude, strengthened by the experience and drive of the teams, customer trust and the promise to always deliver, makes the company fiercely proud of its reputation.

