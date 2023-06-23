Dubai, UAE: Settler, the leading provider of fast and easy home, office, and retail renovations, presents an extensive network of trusted contractors, interior designers, and furniture suppliers, allowing clients to create their dream spaces with confidence and convenience.

The Settler App brings together a diverse selection of reliable and trusted professionals in the renovation industry, enabling clients to make informed decisions when selecting experts for their projects. Settler understands the importance of working with professionals who possess the necessary expertise and prioritizes quality and adherence to industry standards.

"Our focus is on delivering exceptional results and ensuring client satisfaction. We recognize that choosing the right contractor, interior designer, or furniture supplier, is a critical step in achieving successful renovations. That's why we have established a wide network of trusted partners who have demonstrated their commitment to superior craftsmanship and customer service. Our goal is to ensure that every renovation project, no matter how big or small, is completed with the utmost quality and professionalism,” said Timur Valitov, CEO and Co-Founder of Settler.

"Settler believes that every detail matters when it comes to creating exceptional spaces. The company's network includes trusted interior designers and furniture suppliers, offering clients a holistic approach to renovations. With Settler, clients have access to a wide range of professionals dedicated to bringing their vision to life” added Aisylu Valitova, Executive Manager and Co-Founder



Through the Settler App, clients can access a range of talented interior designers who can help transform their spaces into stunning and functional environments. By collaborating with skilled professionals, clients can benefit from expert design advice, personalized recommendations, and access to various design styles and materials.

In addition to interior design, Settler recognizes the importance of furniture selection in creating the perfect ambiance and functionality within a space. The Settler App partners with several furniture suppliers, offering a wide selection of styles, quality pieces, and competitive prices. Clients can browse through various furniture options, compare prices, and find the perfect pieces to complement their newly renovated spaces.

Moreover, Settler acts as a trusted intermediary, working closely with contractors to provide clients with additional security checks. These security checks serve as a guarantee of the contractor's commitment to delivering high-quality renovations. By leveraging Settler's third-party validation, clients can be confident that the work will meet the industry standards and specifications of the UAE.

About Settler

Established in 2021, Settler is a Dubai-based home, office, and retail renovation company founded by renowned Entrepreneur Timur Valitov and Executive Manager and Co-Founder Aisylu Valitova, offering first-of-its-kind hassle-free home, office, and retail renovation services through the mobile application. A first of its kind in the UAE, customers can easily download the app, start designing, get a cost estimate, and follow the repair status with 24/7 live camera access.

At Settler, we believe that the interior designer can be considered your best friend during the whole design process. This is the person who will fully control the process starting from taking your needs and eventually providing you with the final product based on your desires and their vision.

We offer tailored solutions. The team of Settler can adapt the price to the client’s wishes. Visit http://settler.ae