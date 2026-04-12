Dubai, UAE – Service My Car, the UAE’s leading digital car service platform powered by Bhawan Group, has announced a strategic partnership with PlusX Electric in response to the rapid growth of electric vehicle adoption across the UAE and the rising number of households managing both internal combustion vehicles (ICV) and electric vehicles (EV).

The collaboration also reflects a wider shift in consumer behaviour across the UAE, where many drivers are adopting EVs as secondary vehicles while continuing to rely on internal combustion cars for longer journeys and added flexibility. This growing “ICV-EV combo” trend is shaping a new phase of mobility in the region and creating demand for smart, connected solutions that support both vehicle types within a single ownership journey.

As more motorists embrace electric mobility while continuing to maintain petrol or diesel vehicles, this partnership is designed to simplify the experience of dual vehicle ownership by bringing together Service My Car’s comprehensive vehicle servicing ecosystem and PlusX Electric’s advanced EV charging solutions. Through this new partnership, the platform is expanding its ecosystem further by adding reliable EV charging support, ensuring it can meet the evolving needs of today’s vehicle owners with greater confidence and convenience.

Mr. Prem Anandkumar N, Business Head at Service My Car, said: “This partnership reflects the evolving reality of vehicle ownership in the UAE. Many customers today are managing both EVs and traditional vehicles, and they need a quick solution that supports both. By integrating PlusX Electric’s charging capabilities into our ecosystem, we are making the ownership experience simpler, smarter, and more connected than ever before.”

Service My Car has already built a reputation for redefining vehicle ownership in the UAE through a fully digital servicing experience, offering pickup and delivery, RTA passing, detailing, insurance, vehicle evaluation and history reports. Through its partnership with PlusX Electric, the platform now extends into EV charging, further supporting the needs of modern drivers.

The collaboration also enables joint awareness campaigns and integrated services to simplify EV ownership.

Together, Service My Car and PlusX Electric deliver a unified, all-in-one ecosystem for both car care and EV charging.

About Service My Car

Service My Car is a leading digital automotive service platform powered by Bhawan Group that simplifies the car maintenance experience for vehicle owners. The platform provides convenient services, including online service booking, vehicle pickup and delivery, and real-time service updates. Service My Car’s mission is to transform the traditional car ownership journey into a seamless, convenient, and digital-first experience by delivering complete lifecycle solutions across the automotive maintenance ecosystem.​

https://servicemycar.com/

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