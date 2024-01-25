ServeU, a subsidiary of Union Properties and a leading facilities management (FM) solutions provider in the UAE, received the ISO 41001:2018 certification for its superior facilities management systems and services.

The achievement recognises ServeU’s excellence in maintaining properties managed by EDACOM Owners Association Management, a leading community management services provider owned by Union Properties, particularly in Motor City and Uptown Mirdif Communities. The accreditation further solidifies EDACOM’s standing in the field of community management and underlines its efforts to deliver quality services using ServeU’s solutions and systems.

ISO 41001:2018 is an international standard for FM systems, designed to aid organisations in improving the management of their facilities and providing better services to their customers. It defines the requirements for an effective FM system and provides guidance for seamless planning and execution. The new achievement further underlines ServeU’s commitment to offering superior FM services, while adhering to global standards, enhancing its operational efficiency, and ensuring quality services for clients. In addition, the accomplishment is indicative of the organisation’s pioneering role in the evolving FM sector.

Simon Roopchand, General Manager at ServeU, said: “We are delighted to receive the ISO 41001:2018 accreditation, which reflects our strategic excellence in the FM sector and commitment to delivering outstanding FM services to businesses. The ISO 41001:2018 accreditation also underscores our commitment to international standards, as well as our vision to help other companies provide exceptional services and drive innovation within the industry. Facilities management, in our opinion, is essential to guaranteeing that a company's physical assets are well-maintained and utilised in order to support the overall objectives of the organisation. As a leading force in the advancement of FM practices, we at ServeU are honoured to be setting new benchmarks in this regard.”

Currently, the UAE’s Facilities Management market is showing remarkable growth prospects with the market anticipated to reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9 per cent by 2028. Being the financial hub of the Middle East, the UAE has emerged as one of the most robust markets for FM services over the years. This growth is further boosted by the UAE government’s efforts to reduce its reliance on oil income and support non-oil sectors to broaden its prospects.

With the latest milestone, ServeU continues to set the standard for excellence in the ever-evolving sector of facilities management. The company anticipates this achievement will help shape the future of the FM sector, in addition to strengthening its standing as a major player in the industry.

