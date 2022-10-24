Serco Middle East has announced the launch of its 2022 Graduate Programme in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which offers an exceptional springboard for a career in management and the unique opportunity for graduates to get directly involved in the delivery of essential public services. The two-year programme will expose candidates to a range of challenging roles and environments, providing them with the foundations to become truly effective managers.

The pathway is currently aimed at UAE and KSA national candidates who have recently graduated from university with a passion for customer experience, AI, technology, innovation and business development. Serco will support them in developing the skills required to become future leaders within the business world.

Commenting on the announcement of this year’s graduate programme, Hana Abu Kharmeh, Chief Human Resources Officer at Serco Middle East said, ‘We are delighted to announce the third year of the Middle East graduate programme, which has proved to be a major success, as we take great pride in our ‘people first culture’. As a business, we are committed to making a difference to the lives of citizens and residents in the region and bringing the national visions to life and through this ambitious programme, we seek to attract the best emerging talent in the region to join us in our purpose.”

The Serco Middle East graduate programme was launched in 2020 and was awarded Big Project’s Skills Development Programme of the Year in recognition of the company’s investment in local talent. Since then, the programme has gone on to successfully onboard numerous new recruits and eagerly awaits the latest talented cohort of candidates.

Ramy Hakim, from the initial cohort, was the first graduate to be promoted into a full-time permanent role within the Middle East division as Innovation Manager for ExperienceLab, Serco’s in-house user-centered design agency. He commented, ‘During my two years on the graduate programme, I gained invaluable hands-on experience and in-depth knowledge from different areas of the business including bidding and finding management solutions, whilst working on a major airport contract and within ExperienceLab, which has enabled me to reach the goals I set myself at the time of graduation’.

Zeyad Al Balawi has now been promoted to management consultant and said, “I enjoyed all my placements around the different business areas but mostly my position on Serco’s contract with Royal Commission of Jubail and Yanbu. We are providing asset management and operational transformation services to the entire City of Jubail, my hometown, and being involved in something so transformational that will have a huge impact to my fellow Saudi citizens makes me very proud.”

The two-year development route is designed to enable graduates to develop their capabilities to manage teams, build customer relationships, manage customers, solve complex problems and communicate effectively in a multinational environment. They will also have exposure to senior managers who will coach and mentor them throughout their journey, passing on invaluable experience as they seek to become highly capable managers.

Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East, further commented ‘The programme is part of Serco’s vision to support aspiring regional talent as it seeks to create a globally competitive, future ready workforce. Graduates will be supported by their placement managers who are responsible for guiding their performance, helping them build critical relationships, facilitating opportunities to apply both learning and insights and nurturing their growth and development throughout the two years’.

If you are interested in participating in the programme please apply here https://www.serco.com/me/careers/graduates/our-application-process

-Ends-

About Serco Middle East

Serco is an international leading provider of public services, with an in-depth understanding of the region. We manage people, assets and data on behalf of our clients and partners, with a strong focus on service excellence enabled by ExperienceLab, our customer experience and service design agency. We leverage the latest technology and harness international expertise to deliver world-class public services to government and semi-government bodies and large private corporations.

Serco is also committed to supporting regional economies by working with and training local talent through nationalisation programmes. We actively seek opportunities to make a positive difference in the region and to help maximise ROI for businesses and governments and extend the life of their assets across five main sectors and four geographies including: Defence, Justice and Immigration, Transport, Health and Citizen Services, delivered in UK & Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Serco.com/me

For media inquiries, please contact:

Iman Ashraf

Iman.ashraf@taqarabu.com