Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SentinelOne, a global leader in AI—powered security, announced the availability of Singularity Cloud Security and Singularity AI SIEM. This includes Purple AI, the industry’s most advanced agentic AI analyst, in the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace. It enables AWS customers to easily discover, buy, and deploy SentinelOne’s end-to-end AI-powered security platform using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.

The AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace serves as a centralized catalog for hundreds of AI solutions from trusted AWS Partners. Singularity Cloud Security, Singularity AI SIEM, and Purple AI help organizations unify cloud, data, and endpoint security operations with real-time AI-driven detection, investigation, and automated response, enabling customers to stay ahead of emerging threats with speed and efficiency. Together, they deliver autonomous protection, reduce manual workloads, and empower security teams to contain and remediate risks at machine speed.

"By offering our CNAPP, AI SIEM solutions, and Purple AI, in AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our unified security solutions, helping them buy and deploy AI agent solutions faster and more efficiently." says Ric Smith, President, Operations, Technology, SentinelOne. "Our customers across multiple industries are already using these capabilities to outpace threats and protect the enterprise, demonstrating the real-world value of cloud security and AI SIEM."

Singularity Cloud Security provides unified visibility and continuous posture management across multi-cloud environments and AI-powered runtime threat protection and remediation for cloud workloads, helping customers strengthen their security posture, prevent attacks, and reduce risk with greater efficiency and control.

Singularity AI SIEM offers a scalable, cloud-native platform for complete, high-fidelity data retention, real-time threat detection and automated investigation at ingestion, and advanced AI-driven tools like Purple AI, empowering analysts with natural language insights and streamlined workflows to unlock deeper security insights, simplify complex investigations, and accelerate detection and response across their entire environment.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

To learn more about Singularity Cloud Security and Singularity AI SIEM, or Purple AI in AWS Marketplace, visit the SentinelOne AWS Marketplace listing. To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments— trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.