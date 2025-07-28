Dunai, United Arab Emirates — SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-powered security, announced that it has once again been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP). This marks the fifth consecutive year that SentinelOne has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant. The company believes that the recognition validates SentinelOne’s unmatched AI leadership and architectural advantage in delivering autonomous protection across endpoint, cloud, and data.

It's also the latest recognition from Gartner for SentinelOne, coming on the heels of several Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” recognitions. SentinelOne was recently named a Customers' Choice in the Voice of the Customer for Extended Detection and Response (XDR) (2025), Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP) (2024), and a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) (2024) for its single agent and AI-powered Singularity Platform. SentinelOne was also named a Strong Performer in Cloud Security Posture Management tools (CSPM), highlighting the advantages of a combined agent and agentless approach to cloud security.

“We think our fifth consecutive year as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant reflects our commitment to help customers defend against and outpace today’s adversaries by replacing legacy tools with modern AI-native, autonomous protection,” said Ric Smith, President and Chief Product & Technology Officer, SentinelOne. “While others retrofit AI into outdated architectures, we built for it from day one, and our customers are seeing the results.”

SentinelOne and its Singularity Platform have long been the choice of the world’s forward-leaning teams and partners. The fastest-growing pure-play cybersecurity provider of endpoint protection in the world, the company has continued to achieve growth at scale by protecting businesses, government agencies, and service providers of all sizes with the most reliable, integrated, and advanced security solutions in the market. SentinelOne’s architectural and reputational advantage has proven even more critical as customers and partners alike look for leading security protection while ensuring business resiliency and reducing the risk of breaches or disruption.

The Singularity Platform continues to set the benchmark for what modern security demands: precision, speed, and scale. SentinelOne is trusted by leading enterprises, governments, and service providers worldwide to prevent breaches, reduce complexity, and secure operations without compromise.

In 2025, SentinelOne doubled down on its vision for an AI-driven SOC with:

A preview of the next generation of Purple AI at RSAC 2025 – Deep security reasoning and agentic detection and response with Purple AI "Athena" release.

Recognized as the Best Endpoint Security Solution at the 2025 SC Awards

Launched general availability of Singularity Hyperautomation, empowering security teams with no-code, AI-driven workflow automation

Achieving FedRAMP High Authorization for key offerings, including Purple AI, Singularity Endpoint, Singularity Cloud Security, and Singularity Hyperautomation

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Franz Hinner, Deepak Mishra, July 14, 2025. Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Extended Detection and Response, Peer Contributors, 23 May 2025. Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms, Peer Contributors, 27 December 2024. Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection and Response, Peer Contributors, 28 November 2024. Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Cloud Security Posture Management Tools, Peer Contributors, 30 May 2025.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments - trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™.