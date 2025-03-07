Riyadh – SenseTime, a leading AI software company, has successfully integrated DeepSeek Enterprise into SenseCore, SenseTime’s universal AI cloud platform. Additionally, the company has recently launched LazyLLM, an open-source framework designed to simplify AI application development.

SenseTime’s expansion comes at a time of growing demand for cutting-edge AI solutions throughout the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. By incorporating DeepSeek-R1-Enterprise, SenseCore now offers businesses and developers enhanced performance, stability, and industry-leading inference efficiency. The platform is also equipped with a comprehensive alert system to ensure smooth AI development and reliability.

George Huang, CEO of SenseTime MEA commented:

“Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as an AI powerhouse, driven by strong government initiatives, a thriving digital economy, and Vision 2030’s long-term direction. By integrating DeepSeek Enterprise and leveraging the open-source LazyLLM framework, we are enabling businesses across the region to harness advanced AI capabilities. Our scalable, flexible technologies have many use cases, and have been especially effective for applications in sectors such as agriculture, entertainment, tourism, and smart cities.

LazyLLM: A Developer-Friendly AI Framework

SenseTime’s new open-source LazyLLM makes AI development more accessible and efficient, requiring minimal coding. With just 10 lines of code, developers can build multi-agent AI applications, significantly accelerating both prototyping and deployment.

LazyLLM provides a structured approach for intent recognition, knowledge retrieval, and other AI-powered functions. Compatible with various AI frameworks and databases, it offers a seamless development experience and more flexible deployment of AI applications.

WanXiang: A One-Stop Large Model Platform

Built on LazyLLM, WanXiang is a low-code AI model platform that enables businesses to deploy large-model and agent-based AI applications with ease. Its intuitive drag-and-drop interface removes technical barriers, allowing companies to train, fine-tune, and integrate AI solutions quickly. By reducing the complexity of AI adoption, WanXiang optimizes performance and cost-effectiveness.

Scaling AI Across Industries

SenseCore’s AI deployment solutions now support 10 industries, including finance, construction, and aerospace. To date, more than 30 companies have already implemented these AI solutions to enhance AI-driven business intelligence and operational efficiency.

As Saudi Arabia and the wider MEA region accelerate AI adoption, businesses are seeking advanced, scalable solutions to drive efficiency and innovation. With the integration of DeepSeek Enterprise and the launch of LazyLLM, SenseTime is equipping industries with the tools to transform AI potential into real-world impact, shaping the future of AI-powered economies.