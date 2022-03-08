Dubai: Invest Selangor Berhad yesterday officially kicked off the Selangor Week at the Malaysia Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai. From 6th to 12th March 2022 at the pavilion, Selangor Week aims to not only position Selangor as the most advanced state in Malaysia but also provide a platform to strengthen its relations and share ideas with 192 participating countries. The opening of Selangor Week was also attended by His Highness Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj, the Crown Prince of Selangor.

Selangor has always aspired to be the best investment destination in the region and in fact, it has been an economic powerhouse in Malaysia for over a decade. Selangor also keeps on developing favourable ecosystems for industries to set up their operations in the state. Selangor's strategic location with two major international airports and the ASEAN’s second largest container port (Port Klang), as well as having several advanced domestic rail, road and air facilities which links to economic centres within the country, makes the state one of the most attractive business hubs to connect investors to ASEAN and global markets. Additionally, Selangor also boasts about 3.6 million workforce, who are largely skilled and multilingual. At Expo 2020, Selangor’s strength and sustainability efforts will be at the forefront to push for investments in key priority sectors.



The Selangor Week is part of the 26 weekly thematic trade and business programme hosted by the Malaysia Pavilion. The Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI) is the lead ministry for Malaysia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai with the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Corporation(MGTC) as implementing agency. In total, the trade and business weeks are supported by 21 ministries, 70 agencies and five state governments, including Selangor, bringing weekly business delegates from multiple sectors.

His Excellency Dato’ Mohd Tarid Sufian, Ambassador of Malaysia to the United Arab Emirates said in his welcoming speech during the opening ceremony of Selangor Week at Expo 2020 Dubai: “I am positive that Expo 2020 Dubai will produce tangible and intangible benefits to Selangor State Government and the delegates, including increasing Selangor visibility, provide an avenue for diplomacy as well as to raise global awareness on Selangor and its achievement and contributions.”

Selangor’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai provides the state with the chance to showcase its advantages and strengths to attract more investments into the country. With a total of participation from 17 companies, Selangor Week is promoting the five clusters of industries for investment namely electrical & electronics, life sciences (biotechnology), transport and equipment (aerospace), machinery & equipment, and food and beverages. In addition, ecosystem in newly introduced clusters of services in logistic and digital investment are also being promoted in Selangor Week.

In his opening remarks during the official opening of Selangor Week at the Expo 2020 Dubai, Dato’ Teng Chang Khim underscored Selangor’s parallel significance with Dubai, “Expo 2020 Dubai is a great opportunity and platform for Selangor to present herself to the world. If Dubai is the crown jewel of the UAE, Selangor is the Golden State of Malaysia,” remarked Dato’ Teng Chang Khim during the official opening of Selangor Week at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Selangor State Government welcomes development and investment projects in a wide range of sectors, from energy efficiency, sustainable building, renewables and waste management, recycling technologies & waste to-energy to different technologies and solutions that assist in reducing emissions, traffic congestion down to healthcare solutions to improve the life of residents,” he added.

In addition to the launch of Selangor Week, Invest Selangor also released a series of 36 short videos which is available on its official YouTube channel to introduce the state as the future Global Trading Hub. The ideas will be presented through four main theme which are Selangor for business, Selangor for efficiency, Selangor for Future and Digital Economy Case Study Series. These episodes explore the efforts and initiative towards making Selangor as the Global Trading Hub.

About Invest Selangor Berhad:

Invest Selangor Berhad is an investment promotion agency playing a pivotal role in the promotion and attracting both local and foreign direct investments to encourage the economic development of Selangor. Invest Selangor also coordinates and facilitates the approval of investors’ applications with government agencies and provides relevant business matching and marketing opportunities to improve the business ecosystem in the state.

ABOUT MALAYSIA PAVILION AT EXPO 2020 Dubai

Malaysia's self-built 1,234.05 sq meter pavilion is the first net zero carbon pavilion at the EXPO. The Pavilion features a rainforest canopy inspired by the majestic tropical rainforest of Malaysia, blending cultural elements with nature and functionality into a futuristic building.



The Pavilion carries the theme "Energising Sustainability" to represent the nation's commitment and approach to sustainable development. It is segmented into four sub-themes; "Energising Today", "Energising Tomorrow", "Energising Harmony" and "Energising Business". Malaysia's activities during the EXPO will include permanent 3D displays, daily cultural performances, craft demonstrations, café operations as well as 26 weekly thematic trade and business programmes.



The business weeks will involve a large contingent of 21 ministries, 70 departments and agencies and five state governments initiating and supporting the programmes. They will also bring weekly business delegations from the industry that will participate in pocket talks, product launches, business matching sessions and signing of MoUs. Malaysia Pavilion will also host and participate in summits and forums throughout Expo.



The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is the lead ministry for Malaysia's participation at the mega event. Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) is the implementing agency.