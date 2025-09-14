Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Seef Properties successfully concluded the first edition of its internship program, ‘Taasis’. The two-month initiative brought together 17 university students, offering them the opportunity to sharpen their professional skills while gaining valuable, hands-on experience in the real estate sector.

The initiative reflects the company’s longstanding commitment to supporting young Bahraini talent and helping them build promising career paths. Participants worked on real company projects across various departments, received professional mentorship, and took part in specialized workshops designed to develop both their personal and professional skills. The program also created future opportunities for high-achieving students, including the possibility of employment with Seef Properties.

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf said: “This initiative highlights our commitment to the development of Bahrain’s human capital and to shaping a new generation that is ready to take on the challenges of the real estate sector. We believe in the importance of offering students applied knowledge and practical skills that will prepare them for the jobs market and help them contribute to the sustainable economic growth of the Kingdom.”

Seef Properties Human Resources and Administration Manager, Abeer Al Shaikh said: “We designed the training to directly address the needs of the real estate sector, and were pleased to see its positive impact it had in building participants’ confidence and helping them discover their potential. We will continue to build on this program to open wider horizons for Bahraini youth, equipping them with the confidence and skills they need to pursue successful careers.”

As part of the experience, participants visited Seef Properties’ shopping destinations and engaged directly with the executive management team to deepen their understanding of the business. The program concluded with a final project presentation, followed by a comprehensive evaluation and the awarding of official certificates.

