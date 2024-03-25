Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Seef Properties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Export Bahrain aimed at supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the Kingdom. A significant milestone in their ongoing cooperation, the strategic project will leverage Seef Properties’ Mahali sub-brand through which dedicated retail spaces are being made available to local SMEs at its flagship location, Seef Mall – Seef District. A portion of these will be dedicated exclusively to beneficiaries of Export Bahrain under the terms of the MoU. SMEs participating in Mahali enjoy waived rental fees and reduced commission rates, leveraging the prime locations and high foot traffic of the mall to enhance their brand visibility and appeal.

Aligned with their respective strategic objectives, the partnership underscores the commitment of both Export Bahrain and Seef Properties to support Bahrain’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. The aim is to create opportunities for local brands to elevate their domestic and international visibility, while contributing to a culture of support for Bahraini businesses. This effort will catalyze the growth of local businesses, while contributing to Bahrain’s overall development, in line with the Kingdom's 2030 Economic Vision.

Commenting on this collaboration, Ms. Safa Abdulkhaliq, Chief Executive Officer at Export Bahrain, highlighted the significant role this partnership will play in realizing the ambitions of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030. Emphasizing the importance of sustainable collaborations with the private sector, she said that the partnership will provide opportunities for SMEs to showcase their products at Seef Mall – Seef District, one of the Kingdom’s prime locations, which will allow them to gain visibility and reach a wider audience while providing greater economies of scale.

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf expressed shared optimism about the collaboration with Export Bahrain, stating, "We are delighted to offer Export Bahrain beneficiaries a number of retail spaces at Mahali, an initiative which specifically targets home-based business owners who are seeking expansion opportunities. This alliance will make a lasting impact on the Kingdom's entrepreneurial ecosphere, for which we eagerly anticipate creating a compelling experience. This agreement also encapsulates the shared commitment of Export Bahrain and Seef Properties to fostering a thriving and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom.”

Located on Level 1, Mahali offers tenants fit-out elements that will harmonize seamlessly with Seef Mall – Seef District’s overall brand identity, making for attractive spaces for growing businesses at discounted rates.

Media contact:

Mohammed Isa

Perceptions PR & Digital

Email: mohammed@perceptions.me

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 as a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse and its operations are headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.