Dubai, UAE: Mizzen, part of the Seddiqi Holding group, and On announced today that Mizzen has been chosen as the brand’s primary representative across the GCC and Jordan. As part of the agreement, Mizzen will develop the brand’s direct to consumer retail and regional e-commerce footprint to expand On’s presence and premium positioning in the territory.

Osama Ibrahim Seddiqi, Vice-Chairman and Group Managing Director at Seddiqi Holding, said: “The addition of On to our portfolio heralds a new era for our organisation, one that further reinforces our commitment to elevating the premium performance and movement category in the region. This is a milestone moment, as we collaborate closely to further On’s mission to ignite the human spirit through movement.”

In 2017, Seddiqi Holding established Mizzen with a vision to be the partner of choice for brands with untapped potential, captivating and inspiring diverse audiences through exclusive partnerships and joint ventures. Mizzen will collaborate with On to distribute and market the brand’s latest sportswear collections – from performance running and outdoor gear to training, tennis and everyday essentials via an integrated and multi-channel approach. The collaboration will offer customers in the region a 360-degree experience of On, involving retail stores, e-commerce, and presence in premium multi-brand retail destinations from Spring/Summer 2025 onwards.

Hassan Abdulmagied Seddiqi, CEO of Mizzen and Board member at Seddiqi Holding, affirmed the collective vision driving this collaboration: “This collaboration with On is a game-changer for the regional premium performance and movement category, one that heralds innovation, connectivity, and experiences as we unite in our pursuit of excellence, one stride at a time. Our mission is to forge strategic alliances with the top malls and retailers to propel On's growth and solidify the brand’s position in sports.”

“This collaboration marks a new chapter in On’s presence in the Middle East,” explained Bianca Pestalozzi, On’s General Manager for EMEA. “We’re looking to see significant increases in brand awareness in the region, as well as building stronger relationships with our core running, training, all-day and tennis communities. The relationship with Mizzen is part of our ongoing commitment to enhance our reach in the region, serve our fans better, and inspire, and enable more people to move with us.”

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps in 2010 with the mission to ignite the human spirit through movement – a mission that still guides the brand today. Fourteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities and tennis. On’s award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides within the circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fan base – inspiring humans to explore, discover and Dream On.

On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on.com.

About Mizzen

Mizzen is a Seddiqi Holding subsidiary established in 2017, concentrating on luxury consumer brands within fashion, beauty, eyewear, leather goods & fashion accessory sectors. It was launched as a testament to the group’s diversification & expansion plans within the UAE, KSA and the other GCC countries. The company’s current portfolio includes Aēsop, an Australian luxury skincare brand, Orlebar Brown, a British men’s resort wear brand and Gentle Monster, a South Korean contemporary eyewear brand.

About Seddiqi Holding

Established in 2007, Seddiqi Holding was established to drive the business’ overarching goal of customer centricity and operational excellence. United by the group’s vision to transform time into cherished moments, Seddiqi Holding operates a diverse range of businesses including Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, Swiss Watch Services, Mizzen and Seddiqi & Sons Investments which includes Seddiqi Properties, a real estate management entity. Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons is the largest business unit within the group, with over 100 luxury watch and jewellery brands across over 50 locations.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media contact at Seddiqi Holding:

Shruti Dileep – Assistant Communications Manager

Shruti.dileep@seddiqiholding.com