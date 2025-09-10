Strategic Partnership Addresses Growing Cybersecurity Threats and Regional Compliance Requirements in MEA Market

Dubai, UAE: TechBridge Distribution MEA, a premier technology distributor and the leading Channel Value-Added Distributor (CVAD) for cybersecurity solutions in the Middle East and Africa, announced its strategic partnership with Sectona, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions. This collaboration brings Sectona's innovative access security platform to enterprises across the MEA region, addressing the critical need for advanced cybersecurity infrastructure in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Alarming Statistics

The partnership comes at a crucial time as privileged access-related security breaches reach alarming levels globally. According to the 2024 Verizon Data Breach Investigation Report, nearly 40% of data breaches involve privileged accounts, while it's estimated that 80% of security breaches involve privileged credentials. More concerning, 87% of security breaches are due to privileged credential misuse - accidental or otherwise, and 31% of all data breaches over the past decade have involved stolen credentials. Additionally, the Middle East and Africa region saw a 56% increase in data breaches in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Sectona's comprehensive PAM platform directly addresses these critical vulnerabilities by securing privileged accounts, managing dynamic remote workforce access, and helping organizations meet stringent regional compliance requirements including NCA, SAMA, and CITC mandates.

Addressing Critical Regional Security Challenges

Sectona's purpose-built access platform secures privileged accounts and manages dynamic remote workforce access, effectively identifying and managing potential risks associated with privileged user access, such as insider threats and accidental data breaches. The solution provides comprehensive password, SSH key, and secrets management while enabling just-in-time access capabilities that are essential for modern hybrid work environments.

"The Middle East market demands cybersecurity solutions that can address both global standards and regional regulatory requirements without compromising operational agility," said Steve Lockie, Managing Director of TechBridge MEA. "Sectona's integrated PAM platform perfectly aligns with our mission to bring the latest & inventive security solutions to our regional partners. Their faster time-to-value deployment model and comprehensive feature set make them an ideal fit for enterprises seeking to strengthen their security posture while maintaining scalability."

The partnership strategically positions both companies to capitalize on the region's growing adoption of zero-trust security models and the increasing need for sophisticated access controls in cloud and hybrid environments. Sectona is recognized as a leader in privileged access management, helping organizations across the GCC protect their most critical data with cutting-edge tools including password storage management and privileged identity management.

Proven Global Success, Regional Focus

With over 1,000 enterprise customers globally, Sectona has established itself as a formidable player in the PAM space. The company has been recognized as a Challenger in the KuppingerCole 'Leadership Compass' report for PAM (2021-2024) and was named as a Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Privileged Access Management. Sectona continues to demonstrate growing traction across GCC deployments in finance, energy, and public sector.

"We chose TechBridge MEA for their deep regional expertise and strong enterprise relationships across critical sectors," said Nitish Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Sectona. "Their consultative approach and shared vision of cybersecurity transformation make them the ideal partner to accelerate our impact in the MEA region. As organizations face increasing pressure from both cyber threats and compliance requirements, our partnership ensures they can achieve security without sacrificing innovation or operational efficiency."

Comprehensive Solution Portfolio

Sectona's platform addresses multiple critical security challenges through its integrated approach:

Password and Privilege Management : Automated credential lifecycle management with robust password updating capabilities

: Automated credential lifecycle management with robust password updating capabilities Just-in-Time Access : Dynamic privilege elevation that minimizes attack windows

: Dynamic privilege elevation that minimizes attack windows Session Management : Comprehensive monitoring and recording of privileged sessions

: Comprehensive monitoring and recording of privileged sessions Compliance Support : Built-in compliance reporting for PCI-DSS, HIPAA, NIST, and regional requirements

: Built-in compliance reporting for PCI-DSS, HIPAA, NIST, and regional requirements Cloud Security: Advanced protection for hybrid and multi-cloud environments

The partnership will be supported by Sectona's specialized training platform, Sectona University, which will provide regional partners with comprehensive enablement and certification programs. Additionally, both companies plan to participate in major regional cybersecurity forums and host executive roundtable events under the Sectona Synergy series across key MEA cities.

About Sectona (sectona.com) Sectona provides a purpose-built access platform to secure privileged accounts and manage dynamic remote workforce access, addressing the modern challenges of privileged and remote access security. The company's unified platform effectively identifies and manages potential risks associated with privileged user access, such as insider threats and accidental data breaches.

Sectona's comprehensive solution encompasses Privileged Access Management (PAM), Endpoint Privilege Management (EPM), and DevOps Secrets Management, securing passwords, SSH keys, and secrets within a purpose-built vault while providing cross-platform session management technology. Sectona is trusted by leading organizations across banking, government, manufacturing, and energy sectors globally.

About TechBridge Distribution MEA

TechBridge Distribution MEA (www.mea.tbdistr.com) is a premier technology distributor and the leading Channel Value-Added Distributor (CVAD) for Mobility, Cybersecurity, Infrastructure, Virtualization, and Networking, with its regional headquarters based in Dubai, UAE. Serving key markets across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Libya, Jordan and Africa, TechBridge partners with leading niche vendors to deliver an extensive portfolio of solutions, creating a technology ecosystem to cater to the unique needs of the market. What sets TechBridge MEA apart is its exceptional support, offering both channel and vendor partners, unmatched regional marketing expertise and support, streamlined logistics, financial services, and expert technical pre- and post-sales capabilities, delivering end-to-end solutions that empower end customers. Follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information, please reach out to TechBridge Distribution Press/Media contact –

Julie James - julie@kairoscollective.co