Jeddah: On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), hosted Mr. Taha Ayhan, President of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), at the OIC's General Secretariat headquarters.

During his meeting with the Secretary-General, Mr. Ayhan provided a comprehensive overview of the ICYF activities and accomplishments in 2023. He also outlined the ICYF plans and programs for the current year, as well as its forthcoming initiatives in the Sahel region.

The Secretary-General commended the efforts of the ICYF in the area of youth empowerment within the Islamic world and the significant strides towards building the skills and capacities of young people, contributing to the sustainable development of their societies.

During the meeting, both parties emphasized the significance of enhancing collaboration between the General Secretariat and the ICYF to enable the latter to effectively carry out its responsibilities and achieve its desired objectives.