Renewable electricity utilised: ESS is charged using solar panels

Race-team proven technology: Unit trialled by Jaguar TCS Racing in testing for 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship demonstrating race-to-road-to-race cyclical technology transfer

Sustainable and efficient: Jaguar I-PACE batteries suitable for second- and third-life applications thanks to advanced engineering

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Jaguar’s engineering team have worked with Pramac to develop a zero-emission energy storage unit powered by second-life Jaguar I-PACE batteries, taken from prototype and engineering test vehicles.

Called the Off Grid Battery Energy Storage System (ESS), Pramac’s technology – which features lithium-ion cells from one-and-a-half second-life Jaguar I-PACE batteries, supplies zero-emission power where access to the mains supply is limited or unavailable. To showcase its capability, the unit helped Jaguar TCS Racing prepare for the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship during testing in the UK and Spain, where it was used to run the team’s cutting-edge diagnostic equipment analysing the race cars’ track performance, and to supply auxiliary power to the Jaguar pit garage.

The testing and validation of the Off Grid Battery ESS by Jaguar TCS Racing is demonstration of race-to-road-to-race cyclical technology transfer. Learnings from Jaguar TCS Racing have previously informed a software-over-the-air (SOTA) update for I-PACE customers that delivered a real-world range increase of up to 20km – and now further use cases for the Off Grid Battery ESS around the racing team’s programme are being assessed. The lights go green for rounds four and five of the Formula E World Championship in Rome on 09 and 10 April.

The flagship ESS system has a capacity of up to 125kWh – more than enough to fully charge Jaguar’s multi-award-winning all-electric I-PACE performance SUV, or to power a regular family home for a week*. Charged from solar panels, the unit is a self-contained solution that consists of a battery system linked to a bi-directional converter and the associated control management systems. Available for commercial hire, the units are fitted with Type 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) charge connections with dynamic control and rated at up to 22kW AC to allow electric vehicle charging.

Finding a second life for batteries after they have been removed from vehicles can avoid premature recycling and help create a secure supply of rare materials. The state-of-the-art 90kWh Lithium-ion battery in the Jaguar I-PACE delivers up to 470km/ 292 miles range (WLTP cycle), and with 400PS and 696Nm of instant torque enables acceleration from 0-60mph in just 4.5 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.8s). The battery was also developed for the durability to match its outstanding performance and efficiency, and I-PACE customers benefit from a battery warranty of 8-years or 100,000miles (160,000km), during which it must maintain at least 70 per cent State of Health.

This advanced engineering makes the I-PACE battery perfect for second-life, and even third-life, applications in low-energy situations once battery health falls below the stringent requirements of an electric vehicle. Once the battery does finally come to the end of its usable life, it is 95 per cent recyclable.

As well as collaborating with industry leaders such as Pramac, Jaguar TCS Racing has committed its long-term future to the Gen3 era of Formula E. The team will further help Jaguar Land Rover develop new sustainable technologies, set new benchmarks in quality with its partners and support Jaguar’s renaissance as an all-electric luxury brand from 2025.

Andrew Whitworth, Battery Manager, Circular Economy Team at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “This announcement is a great example of how we will collaborate with industry leaders to deliver our sustainable future and achieve a truly circular economy. We’re delighted to be working with Pramac to use Jaguar I-PACE second-life batteries to provide portable zero-emissions power and supporting Jaguar TCS Racing this season was an excellent opportunity to demonstrate what these units are capable of.”

James Barclay, Team Principal, Jaguar TCS Racing said: “Formula E is the world’s first net carbon zero sport since inception. Jaguar TCS Racing is always looking at improving our carbon footprint and using the storage system provides us with an innovative renewable energy solution for testing. To use second-life Jaguar I-PACE batteries completes this sustainable circle and showcases the team’s Race To Innovate mission.”

Danny Jones, Director, Pramac, said: “We have been privileged to work so closely with Jaguar Land Rover who are a hugely supportive partner in our journey to successfully build a robust product and a commercially viable business case using second-life EV modules. This brings a new element to the sustainability story as a manufacturer of energy efficient and carbon reducing technology. We look forward to continuing the journey with Jaguar Land Rover and providing innovative charging infrastructure solutions to support the electrification of their class-leading vehicles.”

Notes: *Based on 2019 average annual household electricity consumption 3,772kWh = 72.3kWh per week, Energy Consumption in the UK 1970 to 2019

About Pramac

Pramac's history began in 1966, when the Campinoti family founded a construction equipment company. From its inception, Pramac has continually evolved and transformed, expanding its product portfolio and becoming the global benchmark for the production of generators and warehouse material handling equipment. Pramac’s diverse business lines ensure the company is a leading player in a wide variety of global markets.

In 2016, Pramac become part of the Generac group forming the world’s third largest generator and lighting tower producer.

With subsidiaries and manufacturing plants situated in Europe, Asia and South America, Pramac is present in more than 150 different countries. Pramac manufactures a complete and flexible product range that satisfies the full spectrum of energy needs to suit customers worldwide; its portfolio includes the widest range of hybrid and environmentally friendly products.

In 2021, the Group acquires Off Grid Energy Ltd, a company leading innovation in the energy storage solutions for more than 10 years.

The decennial experience of Off Grid in developing and testing new and innovative solutions meets the Group expertise in the power generation field, resulting in enriched, sustainable and optimized battery energy storage solutions.

Pramac’s mission for the future is continued growth, offering leading edge technology, evolving to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

For more info visit: www.pramac.com

Linkedin: Pramac

About Jaguar

Jaguar has made dramatically beautiful luxury cars since 1935, driven by its passion to make life more extraordinary for its customers. Today's world-class Jaguar model range comprises the XE and XF saloons and XF Sportbrake, F-TYPE sports car, F-PACE performance SUV, E-PACE compact performance SUV and all-electric performance SUV, the I-PACE. From 2025 Jaguar will become a pure electric modern luxury brand with a dramatically beautiful new portfolio of emotionally engaging designs and pioneering next-generation technologies. The journey towards electrification is already under way with a range of mild and plug-in hybrid and full electric models available today.

