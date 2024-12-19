Singapore- SeaLead, a fast-growing global shipping line, today announced the launch of its new Dubai, Karachi to East Africa (DUKE) service, a direct liner service connecting Pakistan with the Middle East and East Africa. This service expands SeaLead's presence in Pakistan, linking it to the Middle East through Jebel Ali, a key transhipment hub, and further strengthens Pakistan’s connectivity to East Africa via the Middle East, thereby improving export opportunities.

The DUKE service offers a port rotation that includes stops at Karachi, Jebel Ali, Mombasa, and back to Karachi. The inaugural vessel is set to depart from Karachi on 24 December 2024.

The launch of the DUKE service is especially significant considering the strong trade relationship between Pakistan and the UAE. According to Arab News, the UAE is Pakistan's third-largest trading partner after China and the United States, with bilateral trade volume reaching $5.6 billion during the fiscal year 2023–24. Of this, Pakistani exports to the UAE amounted to $1.59 billion, while imports stood at $4 billion. With a target to increase exports to the UAE to $2 billion by the end of the next fiscal year, the DUKE service offers a reliable platform to support these growing trade volumes.

Similarly, the country is looking to strengthen its trade ties with Africa, a region with immense growth potential. According to The News International, Pakistan’s exports to the continent stand at just $2 billion, with trade activities in only 20 of Africa’s 54 countries. This is despite the positive projections of the World Bank that the GDP of Africa could reach $26 trillion by 2050.

The DUKE service positions SeaLead as an enabler of these trade objectives, offering efficient and reliable links between the said regions, and unlocking opportunities for businesses to access these dynamic markets.

Shiva Mahadevan, Regional Managing Director, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, SeaLead, commented: “The DUKE service is a step forward in our strategy to expand into Pakistan while strengthening our presence in the Middle East and East Africa. With superior transits and strategic connectivity, this service delivers exceptional value to our customers, helping them access new markets.”

Doreen Yeo, Global Trade Director, SeaLead, highlighted: “The DUKE service aligns perfectly with Pakistan’s vision to boost exports to the Middle East and Africa. We are proud to play a role in facilitating this growth and connecting businesses across continents.”

The DUKE service further cements SeaLead's intent to develop regional trade and present new opportunities for businesses within the Middle East, and East Africa.

About SeaLead

Founded in 2017, SeaLead is a prominent service provider in the global container shipping market, with headquarters in Singapore, and regional offices in China, Türkiye, India, UAE, United States, Philippines, Malaysia, and South Korea, and agencies covering key markets. The company has rapidly expanded and now operates 50+ ships with a total capacity of just over 180,000, placing it in the 13th place in Alphaliner’s league of carriers. SeaLead is an institutional investor-owned global shipping line, boasting a presence in 47 locations and operating across 77 ports globally.