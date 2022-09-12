Dubai: The SD Centre for Entrepreneurship Excellence (SDCEE) is pleased to announce its partnership with GEMS Education to offer entrepreneurship courses facilitated in collaboration with the renowned Erasmus Centre of Entrepreneurship, located in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

At present, most workplaces already require individuals to have an entrepreneurial mindset while carrying out their day-to-day responsibilities. Even more so, due to the fast pace of change that takes place among others through technological advancements, it is expected that the students of tomorrow will need to have the ability to adapt quickly and effectively.

“Entrepreneurship education focuses on developing real-world skills that will help students to lead exceptional lives in a rapidly changing world. Intensive competition for top quality university admission also means that our programs with GEMS will help students stand out in their applications,” said Mr Shailesh Dash, founder of SDCEE.

Created in collaboration with Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec) and Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship, SDCEE aims to provide the ideal platform for students to develop entrepreneurial skills that will allow them to prepare optimally for a dynamic future.

Over the past three years, the number of UAE graduates launching entrepreneurial projects has increased by 54 percent, despite the pandemic.

“As the UAE continues its dynamic evolution, it’s our duty as educators to ensure that our students leave school fully prepared to be successful in life. Entrepreneurial skills are becoming more and more important, and we must find ways to support and enhance those skills for our students”, said Mr. Matthew Tompkins, Director of Student Employment for GEMS Education.

Through the GEMS For Life platform, SDCEE will curate specific programs for all GEMS stakeholders and develop other initiatives such as conferences, networking events and venture funding support along with mentoring sessions, competitions and entrepreneur days, where individuals will be encouraged to train their entrepreneurial skills.

GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s oldest and largest K-12 private education providers. It is a highly regarded choice for quality private education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means. GEMS Education now owns and operates 63 schools and educates over 130,000 students in the MENA region; and through its growing network of schools as well as charitable contributions is fulfilling the founder’s vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every child. GEMs also operates the GEMS For Life program with its extensive global network of GEMs alumni. The program aims to provide lifelong support to the GEMS community throughout all stages of life to give them a competitive edge.

Erasmus Centre of Entrepreneurship

Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship is the leading centre for entrepreneurship in Europe. On a mission to develop people’s entrepreneurial competencies worldwide, the centre offers education and training programmes across a range of topics including strategic entrepreneurship, leadership, (open) innovation management and scaling your business. By building on the academic insights of Erasmus University Rotterdam, the centre reports on the start and growth factors of (fast-growing) companies, and studies innovation ecosystems. Erasmus Centre for Entrepreneurship is initiated by Rotterdam School of Management and Erasmus School of Economics.

SD Centre for Entrepreneurship Excellence

SDCEE is a talent development company providing end-to-end talent transformation solutions for individuals, government and corporate organisations developing business skills necessary for tomorrow. Our focus is on building entrepreneurship capabilities through our leading range of training courses, reskilling bootcamps, and work-based learning programmes. The programs are co-facilitated by our strong team of dedicated professionals from Erasmus Center for Entrepreneurship and we measure our success by the success of our trainees and partners, together aiming to achieve extraordinary results and redefine the industry.