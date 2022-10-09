The key theme will be addressing today’s sustainability challenges with connected, efficient and resilient IT infrastructure solutions.

Dubai, UAE: Schneider Electric is set to put the spotlight on energy-efficient and sustainable technologies at GITEX Global (October 10th – 14th) to help businesses across the region enjoy more energy savings, increase operational efficiency, and lower their carbon footprint.

Ahmed Khashan, President for Gulf Countries at Schneider Electric commented, “We are incredibly excited to be back at GITEX Global for the third year in row with our partners AVEVA, Stratus and Secure Tech. Moreover, our Schneider Electric team is eager to meet customers and visitors to share what cutting-edge and innovative technologies we have to pave the way for real and meaningful digital transformation across the region.”

Over the five-day tech conference, a host of Schneider Electric industry and tech experts will be available to guide customers and visitors on tailored-made and sustainable solutions to create a strong foundation for Datacenters, Buildings and Industries of the Future.

Natalya Makarochkina, Senior Vice President for Secure Power International, who will also be present at the show, explains why Schneider Electric’s presence at GITEX is so important. “Digital transformation and energy efficiency are the pathways that will take the industry to a sustainable future and GITEX gives us the unique platform to share our solutions with the industry players looking to make a real difference. This year, Schneider Electric will showcase EcoStruxure, our open architecture platform, taking innovation, digitalization and operational efficiency to the next level. “

On Day 1 of the show, Makarochkina will be taking part in an exclusive panel discussion entitled, ‘MEA Data Centre Boom: How can you prepare for sustainable operations?’ at the GITEX Mainstage from 1:40pm - 2:00pm, along with other industry players. The panel discussion with be moderated by top BBC journalist, Suzanne Kianpou.

During the show, Schneider Electric will officially launch its new line of Smart Ultra Li-Ion UPS, along with a special product showcase of its EcoStruxure Micro Data Center, designed to optimize energy consumption for businesses.

GITEX Global visitors can also stop by the dedicated ‘Partner Experience Zone’ at Schneider Electric’s stand in Hall 5, booth 40, where AVEVA, Stratus and Secure Tech will be featured along with their integrated solutions.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Cleona Gretel Godinho

Communications Manager, Gulf & KSA, Schneider Electric

Cleona.godinho@non.se.com

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the indisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

For more information please visit: https://www.se.com/en/

Follow us on: Hashtags: #EcoStruxure #IoT #Industry #OEM #IIoT #Gitexglobal