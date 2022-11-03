ARDECO and Schneider Electric to set up licensed manufacturing

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and Arab Development Establishment (ARDECO), leading UAE business enterprise, signed a strategic agreement to manufacture the latest power and energy technology solutions in the UAE.

Schneider Electric will be manufacturing a range of highly advanced energy automation solutions and integrated power solutions, including production switchgear and control panel integrations, as well as energy automation design and engineering.

The partnership signing took place at ADIPEC 2022 in Abu Dhabi, the world’s most influential gathering for energy industry professionals. Both company representatives affirmed the strategic significance of this partnership to further strengthening the transformation of the nation’s industrial sector and contributing to the diversification of the UAE’s economy.

“As one of the most competitive economies in the Arab world, the UAE is primed to evolve to become a global industrial hub by 2031. In ARDECO, we are committed to our leadership’s vision and aspirations to fulfil the ‘Make in the Emirates’ strategy. This partnership with Schneider Electric enables us to continue on this journey and get ready for the growing demand for innovative and sustainable energy solutions in the UAE,” said HE Yousef Al Nowais, Chairman and Managing Director of ARDECO.

HE Al Nowais also added that this partnership will play an important role in upskilling the UAE’s technical workforce, as well as driving the development of the engineering and manufacturing knowledge pool and best practices in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Ahmed Khashan, Cluster President, Gulf Countries at Schneider Electric said: “Our partnership with ARDECO marks another great milestone in our long-lasting commitment to the UAE and the region. The UAE’s manufacturing sector is going through rapid transformation, and technology and innovation are at the heart of it. Schneider Electric’s commitment towards empowering UAE’s manufacturing sector will continue to boost innovation and the drive for sustainable energy solutions locally, regionally and globally.”

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, has also signed a letter of intent expressing its interest in the manufacturing technology that will result from the joint venture between Schneider Electric and ARDECO. This is in line with the intent of the UAE government to support local industrialization and the Make It In the Emirates strategy, and ADNOC’s ongoing commitment to boosting the In-Country Value (ICV) contribution of UAE industry.

ADNOC signed Dr. Saleh Al Hashmi, Commercial & In-Country Value Director at ADNOC said: “We are ready to work with investors and suppliers to enable them to set up, or expand, manufacturing in the UAE and we invite local and business partners to grasp the significant opportunities this will create.”

“We are proud to have this partnership supported by ADNOC, the primary catalyst of the UAE’s strategy. This endorsement echoes our collective commitment to the UAE’s energy ambitions and reiterates the power of public-private collaboration,” concluded Khashan.

Earlier this year, Schneider Electric signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) to collaborate on enhancing sustainability practices across the UAE’s manufacturing sector, through the deployment of various initiatives such as thorough on-site sustainability assessments of 50 manufacturers carried out by Schneider Electric consultants, a series of webinars on digital transformation and energy efficiency, and an internship programme to upskill 50 UAE nationals.

