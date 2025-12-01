During its participation, Schneider Electric highlights its latest automation solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency in Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector.

Schneider Electric’s participation reinforces its commitment to innovation and the Kingdom’s industrial transformation, driving the adoption of advanced technologies that build a smarter, more efficient production ecosystem.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Reinforcing its commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s industrial transformation agenda, Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, participated in the Saudi Industrial Transformation 2025 exhibition held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from December 1st to 3rd, 2025. The participation aims to showcase Schneider Electric’s latest industrial automation solutions designed to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency across the industrial sector.

Through its participation in this international event, Schneider Electric reaffirms its commitment to supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by developing solutions and technologies that enhance factories’ operational efficiency, increase their resilience, and help reduce carbon emissions. The exhibition serves as a key platform bringing together customers and industrial partners to explore innovative solutions, build new partnerships, and discuss the future of industry in the Kingdom, further solidifying the company’s role as a strategic partner in the industrial transformation journey.

During the exhibition, Schneider Electric showcased an integrated suite of advanced technologies in automation and digital transformation. These included Schneider AVEVA Software Unified Operations Center (UOC) for Manufacturing, which provides comprehensive visibility and real-time control over industrial processes. This enables sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products to efficiently implement smart manufacturing principles. The company also presented the EcoStruxure Automation Expert, the next generation of software-centric automation systems designed to help factories operate with greater flexibility, optimize processes with high efficiency, and support future scalability and development. In addition, the company displayed the EcoStruxure Machine, which offers integrated solutions that enhance machine performance, increase productivity, and improve operational reliability through intelligent, connected technologies. Schneider Electric further highlighted its Industrial Digital Transformation solutions, which rely on data and advanced analytics to support decision-making, enhance operational resilience, and accelerate intelligent automation in factories.

Commenting on the participation, Mohamed Shaheen, CEO of Schneider Electric Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Pakistan, and Bahrain, stated: “At Schneider Electric, we are proud of our pivotal role in supporting the industrial transformation journey led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our participation in the exhibition reaffirms our strong commitment to providing the latest automation and digital transformation solutions that empower factories to improve their operational efficiency, enhance their resilience, and achieve the highest levels of sustainability. Today, digital technologies have become a fundamental pillar in building a more advanced and future-ready industrial ecosystem. We work side by side with our partners in the Saudi industrial sector to implement innovative solutions that help reduce carbon emissions and accelerate the shift toward smarter, more efficient operations. As a strategic partner to the Kingdom for more than 44 years, we remain committed to supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by developing and applying advanced technologies that boost the global competitiveness of the industrial sector. We continue to invest in solutions that help factories face future challenges and strengthen opportunities for sustainable growth.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to accelerating sustainability and enabling its customers and partners to effectively adopt and implement their sustainability agendas, Schneider Electric showcased its specialized advisory and consulting services through the EcoStruxure Resource Advisor platform. This platform helps industrial companies optimize energy consumption, enhance operational efficiency, and achieve measurable sustainability targets through a comprehensive, data-driven approach. It also provides precise guidance that enables customers to accelerate their sustainability pathways, measure impact, and improve their environmental footprint.

For her part, Esin Gul, Vice President for the Industrial Automation Business for Schneider Electric in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Yemen, and Bahrain, stated: “Our digital solutions, such as AVEVA and EcoStruxure platforms and software, form the backbone of the smart industrial revolution. They provide comprehensive visibility and real-time control over operations, enabling the industrial sector to improve performance, enhance operational resilience, and accelerate intelligent and sustainable digital transformation. We remain committed to supporting our partners and customers in achieving maximum operational efficiency and strengthening sustainability, contributing to the development of a more innovative and competitive industrial sector in the Kingdom.”

Osaid Fagih, Executive Director for Oil & Gas and VIP Customers for Schneider Electric in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Yemen, and Bahrain, also stated: “Digital transformation and advanced automation in critical industries are essential pillars for enhancing operational efficiency, improving resource management, and reducing carbon emissions. As a strategic partner, Schneider Electric works hand in hand with its customers to implement innovative solutions that enable them to operate their facilities with the highest levels of precision and reliability, while supporting the achievement of sustainability goals and preparing for the requirements of an evolving industrial future.”

Schneider Electric’s participation in the Saudi Industrial Transformation 2025 reflects the company’s focus on innovation and its support for the Kingdom’s industrial transformation journey. It also reinforces the company’s position as the most local of global companies, leading the automation and sustainable energy. This participation further highlights the company’s pivotal role in empowering Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector to adopt modern technologies that support the development of a smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable production ecosystem, transforming the Kingdom’s industrial vision into a tangible reality and long-term progress in line with Vision 2030.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitalization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

