Riyadh, Saudi: – Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, recognized its top-performing Saudi-based channel partners at a recent awarding ceremony organized to celebrate top energy transition champions in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia's extensive digital transformation initiatives have made a significant impact, positioning the Kingdom's ICT market as the largest and most rapidly expanding in the Middle East and North Africa. By 2022, the market had attained an impressive total size of SAR 154 billion.

Top partners in Saudi Arabia awarded include:

Saudi Business Machines, recognized for Outstanding Partner Performance – MEA

Mejdaf Trading Company, awarded for Outstanding Distribution Performance

Al Moammar Information Systems, noted as the Fastest Growing Partner in Saudi Arabia for

Anixter Saudi Arabia, celebrated for Outstanding Channel Engagement in Saudi Arabia

Schneider Electric’s partner ecosystem covers a wide range of organisations and is powered by the mySchneider Partner program that actively prepares channel partners to meet customer demands surrounding sustainability.

Over a hundred of the region’s top technology executives and experts attended the two-day event. Aligning with Schneider Electric’s primary pillars of Strategize, Digitize, Decarbonize – the company recognized its top channel partners who successfully delivered on growing their business through Electricity 4.0 – sustainable, smart energy.

Schneider Electric’s key partners and leadership including Mouna Essa-Egh, Vice President, Secure Power division for MEA, and Ahmed Gamal, Vice President of the Secure Power division for Saudi Arabia, attended the event.

Ahmed Gamal, Vice President of the Secure Power division in Saudi Arabia commented: "We are immensely proud of our partners for their outstanding contribution to driving the energy transition in the region. Awarding our Saudi partners is not only testament to their outstanding contribution but also reaffirms Saudi Arabia's strong position as a rapidly expanding ICT market in the Middle East and North Africa. Together, we are reshaping the energy landscape of the region, leveraging our extensive digital transformation initiatives to foster a future that is greener and more inclusive."

Schneider Electric’s Secure Power Division supports customers, both business and government throughout the region and is driving transformation at the edge of the network with a range of new technologies, aimed to make customers more agile, profitable and future-ready.

