Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced the launch of the qualifying rounds for the Enactus World Cup in Egypt on July 29-30. This initiative aims to empower young "Impact Makers" to create positive change in their communities through entrepreneurship and innovation, as part of Schneider Electric's "Sustainability Impact" program, which seeks to train one million young people by 2025.

The competition will bring together teams from various Egyptian universities to showcase their innovative projects in energy efficiency, clean technology, sustainable agriculture, and circular economy. This year, Schneider Electric is supporting local competitions in Egypt, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, and Kenya. The winning team will move on to the Enactus World Cup finals in Astana, Kazakhstan, on October 2, 2024, aligning with the COP29 climate conference. At the finals, students from 33 countries will present their projects in the same fields, as they compete for the Enactus World Cup. This event will also provide students with the chance to exchange experiences and best practices, and network with business leaders and community influencers.

Schneider Electric and Enactus have teamed up to empower 108,000 young people to make a positive impact and engage in their communities. This partnership focuses on fostering innovation and equip them with the necessary skills to excel and shape a just energy transition to excel and partake in the energy transition. This commitment is part of Schneider Electric's long-term sustainability goals, which also includes climate, resources, trust, equality, generations, and local. With the energy sector growing rapidly, it's expected to create around 139 million jobs openings by 2030, emphasizing the need for skilled professionals to fill these positions.

Schneider Electric has been supporting a number of Enactus’ programs to develop youth education and entrepreneurship through the "Skills for Future and Innovation" initiative. This partnership underscores Schneider Electric's dedication to fostering innovation and providing the next generation with the essential skills they need to succeed in the energy sector and other fields. Schneider Electric manages the Enactus program in countries like Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Mexico, and Guatemala. Schneider Electric Egypt has provided training and mentoring programs for a month and a half, involving 17 trainers, 20 judges, and 5 vice presidents from the Northeast Africa and Levant region. Looking ahead, Schneider Electric aims to roll out this program in even more countries in the future.

