The projects will provide clean drinking water, develop the energy and food security sectors, and generate employment opportunities

19,000 local residents will benefit from these projects

Cairo, Egypt: Schneider Electric, Al Ahly Sabbour, and Gebal for Sustainability Solutions have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to launch sustainable community development projects in Sidi Heneish village in Marsa Matrouh Governorate. These projects aim to improve the lives of village residents by developing the Water, Food, and Energy Nexus, and enhancing the capabilities of local communities to create a positive impact on environmental, social, and economic levels.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Mr. Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant; Eng. Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour Developments; and Mr. Mohsen Nawara, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gebal for Sustainability Solutions. Representatives from the Embassy of France in Cairo and the leadership team of all involved parties attended the signing ceremony.

Under this agreement, the three parties have outlined a series of projects aimed at enhancing sustainability and community empowerment in Sidi Heneish village in Marsa Matrouh Governorate. These projects include a 140-meter-deep groundwater well to provide clean drinking water, a desalination station operating at a capacity of 60 kilowatts of solar energy to produce 60 cubic meters of clean water per day for drinking and irrigation purposes, a climate-controlled greenhouse with a production capacity of 15 tons per year, in addition to a fertigation unit, all powered by solar energy. The AI-based smart solutions using EcoStruxure technology from Schneider Electric will help create a positive impact on the environment, rationalize energy consumption, enable remote monitoring, to reduce carbon emissions.

This agreement is a testament to the commitment of both Schneider Electric and Al Ahly Sabbour to implementing sustainable development projects. It underscores their belief in working together to improve food security within the community and provide clean drinking water, as Matrouh residents primarily rely on saline rainwater and wells as the prime source of water and irrigation. Additionally, these projects will economically empower the local community by creating job opportunities and training for beneficiaries on the provided solutions. The number of beneficiaries of this project exceeds 19,000 individuals, in the fields of energy, water, and food security.

Commenting on the MoU, Mr. Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant, said: "We are pleased to cooperate with Al Ahly Sabbour, marking our first partnership with a real estate company to deliver sustainable development projects that aim to support local communities and achieving sustainability by maximizing the use of resources, and ensuring access to green energy for all. At Schneider Electric, we believe that cooperation is key to achieving sustainability for everyone, and we are committed to providing innovative technological solutions that contribute to protecting the environment and developing local communities in Egypt.”

Eng. Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour Developments, stated, “At Al Ahly Sabbour, we believe in the importance of contributing to sustainable development for local communities. We are proud to partner with Schneider Electric, an ideal partner for achieving our goals through the advanced technologies it provides, and we have confidence in Gebal’s capabilities in developing sustainable projects that positively impact the lives of Sidi Heneish residents by providing clean drinking water, improving agricultural productivity, creating new job opportunities, and enhancing environmental awareness.” He added, “We believe that real estate development companies have a significant responsibility that goes beyond constructing buildings to uplift the quality of life at communities where we operate. This commitment reflects our dedication to Egypt’s vision 2030 and the international effort to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

Upon completion, the projects will be handed over to the local organization of Sidi Heneish to be operated, maintained, and monitored sustainably. Groups of local residents will be trained to manage and operate these projects. Additional training will be provided to the residents of Sidi Heneish village in Matrouh to raise awareness and develop their capabilities.

