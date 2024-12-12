Projects are poised to benefit more than 5,000 residents and mitigate 40 tons of carbon emissions.

Schneider Electric and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Egypt (ADCB) announced the first successful inauguration of their collaborative community development projects in Ezbit Abu Shahba, Negila, located in Marsa Matrouh Governorate. These projects highlight the joined commitment of the two parties towards driving positive change and addressing critical challenges such as water scarcity. This is tackled through the MoU signed 10 months ago with solid dedication to upskill the livelihoods of the rural communities and foster sustainable development.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by representatives from the leadership teams of both Schneider Electric and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Egypt (ADCB). Schneider Electric’s delegation, for the Northeast and Levant Cluster, included Kaoutar Dahmani, CFO; Mirette Wagih, Director of Strategy & Business Development; and Asmaa El-Shiemy, Sustainability Manager. From ADCB Egypt, Ines Kadri, Chief Communications, ESG and Customer Excellence Officer; and Merham Yousri, Deputy General Manager, Head of ESG and Customer Excellence attended. Additionally, the ceremony was attended by representatives from Gebal for Sustainability Solutions, the company implementing the project, along with several representatives from civil society organizations in the region.

Focused on addressing the Water, Energy, and Food Nexus in the village, these projects are set to significantly impact 5,000 local residents whose primary water and irrigation sources are rainwater and wells. By improving access to clean energy, these projects aim to mitigate around 40 tons of CO₂ emissions annually, contributing to environmental conservation efforts. Additionally, these projects will generate 35kW of solar energy, further promoting the use of renewable energy and supporting the region's ecological and economic development.

Key technological solutions provided to the community include a 320m² climate-controlled greenhouse with circular water management, a 150-meter-deep well, a desalination unit, and a fertigation unit, all powered by solar energy. Additionally, the solutions include an integrated EcoStruxure monitoring and controlling system that enhances the overall efficiency of energy and water resources.

Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant, commented on the inauguration of the project, saying: "Our collaboration with ADCB Egypt highlights our mutual commitment to promoting sustainable development and creating positive impact in local communities. By providing advanced solutions powered by clean technologies such as solar-powered irrigation, water desalination systems, and greenhouses, we are not only enhancing the quality of life for residents but also establishing a foundation for long-term economic growth and environmental sustainability. These efforts align directly with Egypt’s Vision 2030, strengthening our dedication to accelerating the transition towards a more sustainable, climate-positive future.

Ihab ElSewerky, Managing Director & CEO of ADCB Egypt stated: “We are delighted with the successful completion of this sustainable development project, which reflects a model for sustainable community development. This comes under our community pillar in our ESG, which is part of the sustainability strategy of ADCB, and roadmap coming in line with Egypt’s Sustainable Development Strategy 2030. Stemming from our belief in the pivotal role that banks play in supporting the economy and the shift towards sustainability, we are committed to help our customers in their transition to environmentally friendly practices and carbon reduction pathway. We are also committed to contribute to community development, creating job opportunities, and improving the standard of living of individuals, through initiating effective partnerships, especially with notable and respectable partners such as our collaboration today with Schneider Electric.”

These milestone projects underline the shared commitment of Schneider Electric and ADCB Egypt in the fight against climate change, the reduction of carbon footprints, and the promotion of sustainable solutions in local communities and laying the foundation for a more resilient future.

