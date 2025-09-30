Singapore / United Arab Emirates – SC Capital Partners, a leading Singapore-based real estate investment management firm, has announced the launch of the SC GCC Real Estate Industrial Development Fund (GRID), its first co-sponsored industrial development fund in the UAE. CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI), a leading global real asset manager which holds a 40% stake in SC Capital Partners, will co-sponsor the Fund. This landmark fund will support Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation with a flagship industrial project expected to create 1,800 jobs, attract more than 50 tenants, and cover 300,000 sqm of land.

SC Capital Partners will work alongside its industrial partner, THi Holding Management Corporation (THi), which will act as the development manager, asset manager and operator. Together, the three partners will form a consortium that combines global investment expertise with on-the-ground real estate capabilities ensuring the Fund’s long-term success.

The Fund’s first project will be developed in the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ). Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the consortium signed an investment framework agreement with RAKEZ. The agreement, signed on 28 April 2025, represents a landmark step in positioning the Emirate as a hub for advanced industries and innovation. This initiative comes as the UAE’s industrial and logistics sectors experience significant growth, driven by rising purchasing power, expanding e-commerce, and government-led Industry 4.0 initiatives. By attracting high-tech and smart manufacturing enterprises, particularly from Asia, the project will foster innovation, strengthen supply chain resilience, and reinforce the UAE’s role as a regional leader in industrial transformation.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, commented: “RAK continues to strengthen its position as a hub for advanced industries and innovation. This partnership reflects our commitment to creating a dynamic business ecosystem that attracts global investment, generates employment opportunities for our people, and contributes to the sustainable growth of the wider UAE economy.”

Building on this vision, the consortium will transform over 300,000 sqm of land in Ras Al Khaimah into a next-generation industrial park that will attract high-tech and smart manufacturing enterprises from across Asia. With tenants expected in fields such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, and advanced materials, the park will serve as a catalyst for innovation and a hub for resilient, future-focused industries that reinforce the UAE’s role in global supply chains.

Suchad Chiaranussati, Chairman and Founder of SC Capital Partners, said: “The launch of our inaugural GRID fund marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy. The UAE presents compelling opportunities for long-term value creation, underpinned by a visionary national agenda and rapidly evolving industrial ecosystems. By combining our institutional expertise with THi’s proven development and executional capabilities, we aim to deliver strong value to our investors and build a high-quality industrial portfolio.”

Andrew Lim, Group Chief Operating Officer, CLI, said: “CLI’s co-sponsorship of GRID demonstrates our agility in co-creating funds that capture timely opportunities, as the GCC region becomes an increasingly important logistics node in the global supply chain. With the combined strengths of CLI, SC Capital Partners and THi across fund management, asset development, asset management and tenant networks, we are well-positioned to connect capital partners with high-quality investment opportunities across geographies. We look forward to working with SC Capital Partners and THi to support the GCC’s industrial transformation.”

Sarah Hu, co-founder of THi, added: “The UAE stands at the crossroads of global trade, making it an ideal launchpad for the future of manufacturing and supply chains. Through this landmark project, we are investing in world-class industrial infrastructure and creating a resilient, innovation-driven ecosystem that positions Ras Al Khaimah as a vital link between Asia and the GCC region.”

With the UAE as its launchpad, the Fund has already built a strong pipeline of development opportunities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. These key industrial and economic zones will serve as anchor markets for the Fund’s long-term growth strategy, aligning with the UAE’s national ambitions for economic diversification, advanced manufacturing, and global connectivity.

About SC Capital Partners Group (www.sccpasia.com)

SC Capital Partners is a leading real estate investment manager headquartered in Singapore. The firm, which was founded in 2004 and with an AuM of USD 9b, has a diverse pool of over 60 institutional investors globally. SC Capital Partners invests across the risk-return spectrum through both equity and debt strategies. The firm focuses on growth-oriented investments, employing a thematic investment approach that leverages SC Capital Partners’ specialist in-house operating platforms in the key areas of technology, living and hospitality.

About CapitaLand Investment Limited (www.capitalandinvest.com)

Headquartered and listed in Singapore in 2021, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As at 13 August 2025, CLI had S$ 117 billion (US$ 91 billion) of funds under management. CLI hold stakes in eight listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts and a suite of private real asset vehicles that invest in demographics, disruption and digitalisation-themed strategies. Its diversified real asset classes include retail, office, lodging, industrial, logistics, business parks, wellness, self-storage, data centres, private credit and special opportunities.

CLI aims to scale its fund management, lodging management and commercial management businesses globally and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand Group’s development arm. In 2025, CapitaLand Group celebrates 25 years of excellence in real estate and continues to innovate and shape the industry.

As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions for Scope 1 and 2 by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.

About THi Holding Management Corporation (www.thi-holding.com)

THi Holding Management Corporation is an institutional investment holding company focused on transformative, value-adding investments and asset management in high-tech, industrial real estate, and infrastructure sector. Established in 2018, the firm operates across China, Singapore, Japan, and the UAE. THi jointly invests and manages over 18 projects in China (up to 2026), comprising more than 1.2m sqm of industrial real estate, with total AuM of USD 1b. THi positions itself as a best-in-class developer and investor in high-tech manufacturing and industrial parks, both in China and key global markets.

