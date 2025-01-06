Sayarti are constantly evolving its business to ensure sustained growth and success, adapting to changing needs and preferences of its customers. As part of these efforts, Sayarti is proud to welcome the new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé into its exclusive Fleet. This luxury vehicle, designed to captivate with its aesthetics and practicality, represents a perfect blend of elegancy and everyday usability.

This step is part of Sayanti’s ongoing efforts to expand its lineup of high-end vehicles and provide top-quality rental solutions tailored to the needs of individuals, government and private institutions, as well as key industries such as oil and gas.

Commenting on this development, Sohraab Hasnain, Head of Operations - Sayarti LLC Said: “Mercedes-Benz is a symbol of luxury and quality. Adding this prestigious brand to our fleet enhances our ability to meet the needs of customers seeking premium vehicles. Through this initiative, we aim to elevate customer experience at Sayarti and set higher service standards. We are committed to providing modern transportation solutions that align with market expectations and contribute to the local economy. Innovation and service development remain at the heart of our approach to addressing the evolving demands of the Omani market.”

Syed Sayeed Uddin, Sales Manager at Zawawi Trading Company, expressed: “Our partnership with Sayarti Rentals and Used Cars underscores our commitment to expanding the reach of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the local market. We are confident this collaboration will deliver exceptional customer experience by combining our state-of-the-art, luxury vehicles with Sayarti expertise in the rental and used car sectors. This cooperation represents an opportunity to strengthen our relationship with the local market and address customer needs with premium vehicles, further showcasing the trust in Mercedes-Benz’s ability to meet the growing demand for luxury cars.”

Founded in 1992 under the name Al Zubair Leasing, Sayarti continues to position itself as a leader in Leasing, Rentals & Pre-owned cars, with an unwavering commitment to providing transportation solutions that meet the highest standards, including the requirements of the Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL).