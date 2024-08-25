Abu Dhabi, UAE– Savvy Charging Technologies, an innovative Emirati company at the forefront of the charging industry, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Al Ghurair Motors. This collaboration aims to deliver cutting-edge charging solutions for Al Ghurair Motors' enterprise fleet clients, marking a significant milestone in the region's journey towards electrification.

Savvy Charging Technologies is renowned for its unique and pioneering technology that enables electric vehicles to be charged in an astonishingly short time of just six minutes. Their off-grid, on-demand charging solutions promise to redefine the convenience and accessibility of electric vehicle (EV) charging, eliminating the need for installing specialized wires and devices.

The agreement between Savvy Charging Technologies and Al Ghurair Motors is the first of its kind in the region, setting a new standard for collaboration in promoting electrification and fast-charging solutions. Together, the companies will work hand-in-hand to provide seamless and efficient charging options for Al Ghurair Motors' extensive network of enterprise fleet clients.

"Partnering with Al Ghurair Motors is a significant step forward in our mission to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles across the UAE and beyond," said Muhammad Jamal, CEO of Savvy Charging Technologies. "Our innovative technology not only offers rapid charging but also provides a sustainable and flexible solution that can be deployed anywhere, anytime. We are excited to collaborate with Al Ghurair Motors to bring this transformative technology to their fleet clients. We are dedicated to the UAE 2030 initiative aimed at reducing carbon emissions by 30%. As a leader in technology, we are focused on making charging more accessible and convenient"

Al Ghurair Motors, A prominent player in the automotive industry, AG Motors is dedicated to advancing sustainable mobility solutions. With a range of electric vehicle brands launched in the UAE, they are now focused on delivering innovative solutions to help clients achieve their ESG objectives. This collaboration highlights their commitment to offering top-notch services and solutions, while also aligning with the UAE's vision for a sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

"We are proud to join forces with Savvy Charging Technologies to offer our clients an unparalleled charging experience," said Tariq Malik, Vice President of Al Ghurair Motors. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to innovation and sustainability, and we are excited to lead the way in promoting electrification across the region."

Both companies are enthusiastic about the potential impact of this collaboration and are committed to working together to advance the adoption of electric vehicles and fast-charging technologies in the region.

About Savvy Charging Technologies:

Savvy Charging Technologies is an Emirati company pioneering in the electric vehicle charging space. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Savvy offers unique off-grid, on-demand charging solutions that enable rapid charging without the need for specialized infrastructure.

About Al Ghurair Motors:

Al Ghurair Motors is a leading automotive company in the UAE, dedicated to providing high-quality vehicles and services to its clients. Committed to sustainability and innovation, Al Ghurair Motors is at the forefront of promoting eco-friendly mobility solutions in the region.