Savills Middle East is proud to announce its recognition as the “Best Real Estate Agency in the Middle East” at the Euromoney Real Estate Awards 2024. This accolade reflects the company’s exceptional expertise and its unwavering commitment to delivering world-class real estate services across the region.

This recognition comes during a period of significant growth for Savills Middle East. Over the past year, the firm has expanded its operations in the UAE, enhancing its residential team and securing additional office space to accommodate over 100 new staff members. These developments align with Dubai’s exceptional residential property market performance, which has seen record price growth driven by substantial inward migration and long-term visa reforms.

In addition to its success in the UAE, Savills has strengthened its presence in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, responding to the increasing demand for expert real estate services in these dynamic markets. These strategic expansions underscore Savills' commitment to meeting client needs and solidify its position as a leading real estate advisory firm across the Middle East.

The Euromoney Real Estate Awards are among the most prestigious in the industry, recognising excellence in real estate advisory, transactions, and development on a global scale.

With its innovative solutions and forward-thinking approach, Savills Middle East continues to lead the way in residential, commercial, and consultancy services, supporting the region’s evolving markets and ambitious growth strategies. The company’s dedication to excellence positions it as a trusted partner in shaping the future of real estate in the Middle East.

About Savills Middle East:

Savills plc is a global real estate services provider listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in the Middle East for over 40 years, Savills offers an extensive range of specialist advisory, management and transactional services across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. Expertise includes property management, residential and commercial agency services, property and business assets valuation, and investment and development advisory. Originally founded in the UK in 1855, Savills has an international network of over 700 offices and associates employing over 40,000 people across the Americas, UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.