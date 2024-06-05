Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:- Saudia Group has opened application for the S.O.A.R. Program, aimed at attracting and nurturing national talent for leadership roles within the organization.

The S.O.A.R. Program, a flagship initiative of Saudia Group, is designed to elevate and empower exceptional graduates and entry-level talent. Targeting bachelor's and master's degree holders in programs relevant to the aviation sector, such as commercial affairs, flight operations, safety, quality management, guest experience, fleet management, and IT, offering a comprehensive curriculum.

Spanning a duration of one year, the S.O.A.R. Program comprises an intensive blend of theoretical and practical training, tailored to equip participants for diverse roles across Saudia Group's departments and strategic business units. Participants will benefit from development and management courses, alongside specialized aviation courses offered by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Applications for the program are open till July 30, 2024, accessible through online registration on the dedicated digital platform. The eligible candidates must be Saudi citizens and fresh graduates or have up to 2 years of experience. Throughout the program duration, trainees will receive monthly payments, comprehensive medical insurance coverage for themselves and their families, as well as flight tickets.

Rania Al Turki, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Saudia Group, highlighted that the "S.O.A.R." program builds upon Saudia's long-standing tradition of nurturing exceptional talent and its commitment to providing training and development opportunities for outstanding bachelor's and master's degree graduates. She stated: “It has successfully cultivated highly qualified graduates, many of whom have assumed leadership positions within the Saudia group's departments and subsidiaries, as well as in various major companies.”

Al-Turki added: “The "S.O.A.R." program presents a transformative journey for the next generation of changemakers, it provides graduates with intensive, high-caliber training delivered by industry experts in a range of tracks, including cutting-edge aviation practices, air transport logistics, as well as digital systems, and AI-powered technologies, and more. This meticulously crafted program equips candidates with the essential leadership skills and in-depth knowledge to empower them to launch their careers and achieve future success.

