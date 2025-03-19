As the month of Ramadan unites millions worldwide, Saudia Cargo plays a vital role in delivering this authentic symbol to their tables year-round. By connecting Saudi farms with international markets, Saudia Cargo ensures these products arrive with the highest levels of quality and efficiency.

Saudi Arabia is one of the world's largest date producers, with an annual output exceeding 1.6 million tons. Saudi dates are renowned for their high quality and heritage, representing an integral part of Saudi culture as a symbol of generosity and hospitality.

Saudia Cargo leverages its extensive global network to transport dates to over 45 international destinations, this ensures dates reach global markets quickly and with the utmost care, adhering to the highest quality standards.

Date exports via Saudia Cargo's network witnessed a remarkable 64% growth in 2024 compared to 2023, totaling nearly 1.5 million kilograms. This reflects the increasing global demand for this exceptional product, sourced from various regions and cities across the Kingdom, including Al Ahsa, Riyadh, Qassim, and Madinah, known for producing premium date varieties.

Saudia Cargo's advanced technology supports Saudi exporters in efficiently delivering their products to international markets. The company utilizes state-of-the-art cold chain technologies, ensuring the quality of dates is maintained throughout their journey from farms to global markets. This is further enhanced by its extensive network spanning Europe, Asia, and North America, enabling rapid transit times and boosting the competitiveness of Saudi dates in the global market.

Saudia Cargo aligns with national sustainability initiatives, integrating with the plans of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and the National Center for Palms and Dates. This includes supporting initiatives to cultivate and improve palm productivity in the Kingdom, with over 37 million palm trees distributed across all regions, enhancing Saudi Arabia's ability to export its products to global markets and contributing to the growth of the agricultural sector and communities.

As global demand for dates continues to rise, Saudia Cargo remains committed to enhancing its investments in smart logistics and sustainable transportation solutions to support Saudi exporters and achieve operational efficiency. In line with ambitious efforts to elevate the position of Saudi products globally, dates represent a successful model of a thriving agricultural sector driving the Saudi economy towards diversification and sustainability.

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo stands as a leading national cargo carrier, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging the strategic advantage of the country's location, it serves as a highly efficient aerial bridge connecting the East and the West, seamlessly bridging continents. Our extensive reach encompasses approximately 100 airport destinations and 250 customer destinations across four continents, establishing us as a pivotal player in the global air cargo industry.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades and a commitment to a 'human-first' approach, Saudia Cargo has consistently upheld its esteemed reputation as one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers. This reputation is underpinned by a rich history of innovation and resilience.

Our robust alliance with SkyTeam Cargo, the world's largest consortium of air cargo carriers, connects us to an impressive network of 150 freighter destinations in addition to nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide.

Saudia Cargo's access to a modern fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft expedites the transportation of diverse cargo types, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials, and perishables. The company's enduring dedication to humanity, reliability, and agility has been instrumental in driving its remarkable growth trajectory, which continues to expand significantly.

For further information, please visit saudiacargo.com.

For Saudia Cargo media inquiries please contact:

Fahad Alzahrani

Saudi Airlines Cargo Company

Manager PR & External Communication

Tel: +966 55 577 7243

Email: falzahrani@saudiacargo.com