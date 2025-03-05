Juniper Networks supports stc to achieve extraordinary core network milestones, leading to a 864-port boost in 400G capacity per rack space and reducing power consumption by 43 percent

RIYADH, KSA – Juniper Networks, (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking, today announced that Saudi Telecom Company (stc), the largest telecoms operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is expanding its 5G services to reach a total of 75 cities and regions. By leveraging Juniper 400G routers in its Converged Supercore network and key data centers, stc can dramatically improve network capacity, performance and scale, while reducing energy use, all fully aligned with its ongoing digital transformation agenda. Additionally, incorporating automation into the infrastructure further streamlines operations and optimizes efficiency, ensuring a seamless user experience.

stc Advances digital transformation with modernized Data center and core network

As stc planned its 5G services expansion, it needed to increase the capacity of the core network and key data centers powering its business and operational support systems for mobile, broadband, residential and B2B services. The objective was to create an elastic fabric with proven performance, able to streamline operations and simplify the network as services grow and evolve. stc prioritized the adoption of energy-efficient technology, underlining its commitment to environmental sustainability, deploying a 400G routing solution that can meet its optimized power and space requirements in support of its goals.

Supercore network convergence driven by PTX10008 Routers

stc uses Juniper Networks® PTX10008 Packet Transport Routers to transform its Converged Supercore network. The PTX10008 router delivers 115.2 Tbps capacity within a compact 13-U footprint and is 800G-ready to meet future demands. The core upgrade results in a remarkable 1,340 percent (14.4 times) increase in 100G capacity and an 864-port boost in 400G capacity per rack space, with a 43 percent reduction in watts/gig power consumption through ground-breaking silicon innovation.

Data Center modernization driven by MX10008 Routers

stc's modernized data center, powered by MX10008 routers, delivers a capacity of 76.8 Tbps within a 13 RU form factor and is ready for 400G adoption. This modernization effort enabled by Juniper Networks® MX Series Universal Routers delivers a 384-port boost in 400G capacity per site, whilst also achieving a 90 percent reduction in the physical space requirements per site and an 87 percent decrease in watts/gig power consumption compared to previous multi-layer designs.

Model-driven automation

By integrating Juniper's highly programmable PTX and MX platforms, stc can accelerate model-driven automation to streamline operations. These platforms are equipped with gRPC services, OpenConfig, NETCONF/Yang and native data models, demonstrating the solutions' simplicity and flexibility.

Supporting Quotes:

“stc already offers the fastest mobile experiences in Saudi Arabia. This expansion allows us to bring transformative 5G services to millions more people and businesses. With Juniper routing at the heart of our core network and key operational data centers, stc can continue to attract and retain mobile customers at scale while also reducing our carbon footprint and operational expenditure.

We are also excited about the promise of Juniper’s 800GE PTX routers that embody sustainability and versatility, delivering superior performance and seamless user experience, reduced carbon footprint and operational cost advantages.”

Bader Allhieb, Infrastructure VP, stc

“Greater access to 5G is crucial for accelerating Saudi Arabia’s rapid digital transformation as it works towards Vision 2030 and beyond, while also supporting the growth of enterprises across the country. Juniper Networks provides stc with the solid foundation to transform its services and significantly advance end-user experiences.”

Yarob Sakhnini, Sales VP META, Juniper Networks

