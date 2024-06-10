Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation, to explore ways to cooperate in areas related to sustainable marine protection and recreational marine tourism activities.

During the signing ceremony, SRSA was represented by the CEO Mr. Mohammed Al-Nasser, while Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation was represented by their president, HRH Princess Hala bint Khaled bin Sultan Al-Saud.

The MoU is part of SRSA’s efforts to expand its strategic partnerships and falls under its mandate to establish a mechanism that ensures the protection of the marine environment, while utilizing best international practices to develop navigational and marine and tourism activities.

The MoU also aims to achieve integration with relevant entities from public, private, and third-sector organizations, ultimately realizing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by enabling coastal tourism to become a valuable sector of the national economy.

The agreement entails several areas of cooperation, including human capital development, ocean conservation, marine reserves, plastic pollution, protection of coral reefs, blue economy, knowledge sharing, research initiatives, and awareness campaigns.

SRSA and the Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation look forward to using their new partnership to support environmental conservation and sustainable use of the marine environment in Saudi Arabia.