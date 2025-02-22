H.E. Fahad Abdulrahman AlJalajel, Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), visited Saudi German Hospital (SGH) Makkah, highlighting the healthcare group’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. The visit further consolidates SGH’s leading position in the healthcare sector, which is bolstered by its long-standing medical expertise, adoption of advanced medical technologies, and state-of-the-art facilities.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, stated: “We are deeply honoured to welcome H.E. Fahad Abdulrahman AlJalajel, the Saudi Minister of Health, to SGH Makkah. This visit highlights our long-standing commitment to enhancing the nation’s healthcare services by adopting a holistic approach that combines compassion and innovation.”

Batterjee also stated: “At Saudi German Health, we aim to advance the strategic objectives of ‘Saudi Vision 2030’ by delivering personalised care, guided by our guiding ethos of ‘Caring Like Family’. On this occasion, I want to express my sincere gratitude to our incredible team for making this achievement possible.”

As a leading healthcare provider in the region, Saudi German Health offers top-tier medical care to patients, adhering to the highest global standards. Furthermore, SGH plays a vital role in enhancing healthcare services in the kingdom, which is in line with the objectives of ‘Saudi Vision 2030’. The visit also highlights the unwavering efforts of SGH staff and leadership to improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and clinical outcomes.

