On September 27, the OMODA C5 media test ride and drive event was grandly held at the Digital City in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Leaders from the Saudi Ministry of Culture and several officials from the Chinese Embassy in Saudi Arabia attended the event, bearing witness to the extraordinary allure of OMODA C5. The event, themed "Connect with Future through OMODA," saw over 40 renowned Saudi automotive media houses and KOLs take the OMODA C5 for a spin, experiencing a journey of speed and passion amidst the futuristic ambience of Digital City, and getting an immersive feel of the new product’s power, emblematic of a 2D crossover SUV.

A New Benchmark for 2D Crossover SUVs Laden with Futuristic Technology

In the OMODA brand family, OMODA C5 stands out as the inaugural CROSS-styled SUV, a star product crafted around the ethos of futuristic technology. Its design, exuding a sense of future fashion, embodies the "Art in Motion" body design, floating roof, and integrated sports seats. Each element tantalizes the visual senses of the new generation of urban pioneers - independent, social, adventurous, and always ahead of the fashion curve, epitomizing a joyful, new, crossover lifestyle. Many media outlets have heaped praises on OMODA C5’s avant-garde style, hailing it as a classic masterpiece in the crossover SUV category.

The interior of OMODA C5 boasts a dual 10.25-inch screen, equipped with the latest generation 4.0 ADAS, 360-degree imagery, intelligent voice recognition, and a multi-colour textured luminous air conditioning panel. These features, surpassing those of its peers, promise an indulgent futuristic intelligent experience while meeting global five-star safety standards and ensuring daily healthy travel. In terms of power, advanced technological features like L2.5 level autonomous driving are incorporated to deliver a stellar power experience characterized by a rapid 7s acceleration to 100km/h.

The Future is Now with OMODA’s Foray into the Saudi Market

OMODA also unveiled its global strategic layout and development plans for the Saudi market at the event. To date, OMODA has launched in 14 markets globally. Identifying Saudi Arabia as one of its key strategic markets, OMODA is committed to deeply understanding the vehicle needs of local consumers and establishing a subsidiary to manage the OMODA brand. It is tailoring IOV services to the local conditions, utilizing vehicle location, speed, and route information to build an interactive wireless network to facilitate intelligent commuting for vehicle owners. A dedicated after-sales warehouse has been established to satisfy the demand for ample and reasonably priced spare parts in after-sales service. Moving forward, OMODA will continue to strengthen its products and services, diving deeper into the distinctive features and potential of the Saudi market and adapting unique marketing strategies.

It's worth noting that the OMODA 5 EV is also slated to enter the Saudi market. As a pacesetter for future commuting, the OMODA 5 EV, with its crossover design, intelligent technology, tri-electric technology, and assured safety, is expected to offer Saudi users a seamless and comprehensively safe driving experience.

During this media test ride and drive, OMODA also aims for sincere exchanges with consumers in the Saudi region through these renowned automotive media and KOLs. In the future, OMODA C5 will continue to break through real boundaries, foresee future commuting, and craft a driving experience imbued with a sense of luxury and belonging for the new generation, with its youthful and vibrant posture.