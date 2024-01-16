Saudi German Hospital Madinah recently achieved a significant milestone by performing an emergency spinal surgery on a 35-year-old quadriplegic patient enabling him to regain mobility.

Following a fall from a palm tree exceeding 3 meters, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) promptly transferred the patient to Saudi German Hospital Madinah.

The incident occurred when the patient fell from a palm tree, exceeding a height of 3 meters.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) promptly transferred the patient to Saudi German Hospital Madinah.

Upon examination, the medical team identified quadriplegia, characterized by a substantial loss of power, motion, and sensation in all limbs, along with a partial spinal cord injury.

The critical surgery was skillfully conducted by spine surgeon Dr. Anwar Elwan. Remarkably, the patient showed significant progress in the first three days of recovery. Currently, he is undergoing post-operative physiotherapy and has already regained the ability to walk independently.

Known for its state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge technology, and highly experienced medical professionals, Saudi German Hospital Madinah has demonstrated its capacity to handle complex orthopedic conditions.

