Saudi German Hospital – Dammam (SGH Dammam) has expanded its Outpatient Department (OPD) on the hospital’s first floor by adding 21 new clinics. This enhancement enhances access to key specialties. The expansion aims to reduce wait times and enhance the overall patient experience, demonstrating SGH’s commitment to healthcare excellence.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, said: “We have successfully expanded outpatient services at SGH Dammam as part of our strategic plan to meet the growing healthcare needs of the Eastern Province. By opening new clinics and increasing access to existing services, we aim to continue providing cutting-edge, patient-focused care. I also want to sincerely thank our amazing team for making this achievement possible. Expanding our outpatient services at SGH Dammam reflects our steadfast commitment towards our core ethos of ‘Caring Like Family’, further aiming at providing every patient with compassion, trust and personalised care.”

By combining the latest technological innovations with a highly skilled team, Saudi German Health continues to set the standard for high-quality patient care in the Middle East. Top-tier physicians and medical specialists are key drivers of SGH’s excellence in healthcare. Alongside an experienced network of nurses, professional staff, and state-of-the-art medical infrastructure, the team is led by renowned consultants. Saudi German Health provides cutting-edge medical care founded on compassion, precision, and ongoing innovation.

Founded by the Batterjee family in 1988, Saudi German Health has significantly expanded its presence over the years and now operates numerous hospitals and clinics throughout Saudi Arabia and beyond, with branches in key locations such as the UAE, Yemen, and Egypt. Additionally, as a respected name in the Saudi healthcare landscape, SGH prioritizes the health and well-being of the communities it serves, offering a wide range of healthcare services tailored for patients of all ages.

