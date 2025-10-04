Cairo, Egypt — Saudi German Health (SGH), one of the region’s leading healthcare providers and a pioneer in advancing medical excellence across the Middle East and Africa, announced today a major expansion of its relationship with Mayo Clinic. This move aims to transfer the latest global medical expertise to Egypt and the region and enhance the healthcare system, positively impacting service quality and improving patient experience, which aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

With this announcement, SGH cements its position as the largest group of Mayo Clinic Care Network members in the region, reflecting the group’s unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare standards and delivering exceptional outcomes in Egypt, the UAE, KSA, and beyond.

The signing ceremony took place at the Waldorf Astoria Cairo on Friday, attended by Saudi German Health Group executives, leading physicians from the group, a delegation from Mayo Clinic, His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Gobran, Egyptian Minister of Manpower, Professor Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, Assistant Minister of Health, Population, Institutional Development, Parliamentary Affairs, Political Communication and Media, on behalf of His Excellency Professor Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population; and Professor Dr. Omar Sherif, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of University Hospitals, on behalf of His Excellency Professor Dr. Mohamed Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, underscoring the country’s interest in such cooperation in the health sector and its role in bringing about a qualitative shift in the healthcare system.

During the signing of the agreement, Mr. Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, emphasized that this collaboration represents more than a traditional relationship but a long-term commitment to provide care on par with the highest global standards. He added: “The Group aims to put the patient at the centre of our strategy so that every citizen can access advanced medical care without leaving their homeland. This relationship with Mayo Clinic is more than a joint effort—it’s a pledge to our patients and community to open new horizons for exceptional healthcare for all. We are working together to ensure that every patient receives the highest standards of care right here at home, embodying our ethos: ‘We care for you like family’.”

Today, Saudi German Health is proud to be the largest Mayo Clinic Care Network member in the region. By 2030, our vision with this large new ecosystem is to be the number 1 private healthcare provider in Medical Quality and Excellence in the UAE and the Arab World, said Makarem Sobhi Al-Batterjee.

Dr. Mohamed Hablas, the Regional Director for the Saudi German Health group in Egypt and North Africa, explained: “Our collaboration with Mayo Clinic began in 2019 with Saudi German Hospital–Cairo and subsequently expanded to our branches in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Through this relationship, our physicians can directly connect with their Mayo Clinic peers to exchange expertise, stay updated with the latest therapeutic techniques, and participate in advanced training programs that bolster their competence. We are also working with Mayo Clinic on the introduction of specialty-based clinical transformation programs, allowing our patients access to trusted educational resources and supporting patients throughout their treatment journey, while enhancing our ability to attract patients from various countries facing challenges traveling west. This reinforces Egypt’s position as a reliable, accessible destination for medical tourism.”

From his end, Dr. Eric Moore, Medical Director at Mayo Clinic International and Head and Neck Tumour Surgery Specialist, described the agreement as "Our relationship with Saudi German Health reflects a deep commitment to advancing care through knowledge sharing and clinical transformation. Together, we are elevating healthcare standards and delivering meaningful value for patients and communities throughout the Middle East."

During the signing ceremony, His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Gobran, the Minister of Manpower, said: “The strategic agreement between Saudi German Health Group and Mayo Clinic represents a qualitative leap that will bring the latest expertise, medical practices, and global innovations to Egypt and the region. This enables patients to receive the highest standards of healthcare services in alignment with Egypt’s Vision 2030, which seeks to develop these services and achieve equality in their delivery. This cooperation is also a model of research and practical integration, reaffirming both parties’ commitment to knowledge exchange, the advancement of medical practices, and the upgrading of medical care quality. Moreover, it is consistent with Egyptian government policies and presidential initiatives that support investment and the development of medical professionals’ skills. We value this partnership, which strengthens Egypt’s regional position, supports human development, activates sustainable medical research, provides a state-of-the-art and productive working environment for medical staff, and achieves balance and equality in employment and investment systems—meeting the aspirations of citizens for advanced health services.”

Looking ahead, the relationship will also introduce specialty-based clinical transformation programs, beginning with cardiovascular care, a critical priority for the region’s healthcare landscape. Mayo Clinic experts will conduct annual evaluations at SGH hub hospitals, co-developing transformation roadmaps to improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and leadership capabilities. These learnings will be shared across the SGH network to ensure consistent world-class standards.

SGH and Mayo Clinic’s relationship reflects a simple but powerful idea: when global expertise and local passion unite, extraordinary healthcare becomes possible.

About Saudi German Health

Saudi German Health (SGH) is one of the largest private healthcare providers in the Middle East and North Africa, with a growing network of hospitals and clinics across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and beyond. Guided by its promise of Caring Like Family, SGH is committed to delivering patient-centered care, driving medical excellence, and forging global partnerships that transform healthcare delivery.