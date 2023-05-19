GENEVA – Under the directive of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, signed today a $39 million multiyear contribution agreement with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. The grant will support the fight to end global pandemics and strengthen health and community systems.

At the event, which took place at the Global Fund in Geneva, the agreement was signed by H.E. Mr. Sultan Al-Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, and Mr. Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund, in the presence of H.E. Ambassador Abdulmohsen bin Khothaila, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations in Geneva, alongside senior leaders from both parties.

Announced during the Global Fund's 7th replenishment, which observed a substantial 30% increase from the previous conference, this agreement bolsters Saudi Arabia's standing as the 19th largest donor to the Global Fund. Having already pledged US$ 162 million and contributed US$ 123 million, the Kingdom continues to secure critical funding for resources and tools to combat these infectious diseases.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the partnership between the Global Fund and the SFD, which has been the main channel of Saudi contributions to the Global Fund since 2003. Over the last 20 years, the Global Fund has worked to fight the world’s three deadliest epidemics: HIV, TB, and malaria. Global Fund-supported programs have saved 50 million lives since 2002 and cut the death toll from the three diseases by more than half, proof that global commitment and community leadership like that of the Kingdom can force the world’s deadliest infectious diseases into retreat. The signing ceremony is a significant milestone in the long-standing partnership between the two organizations and a testament to their shared commitment to ending global diseases.

Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund, stated: "We are grateful for the generous support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the past 20 years. The signing of this agreement will ensure that the Global Fund can continue to finance and support programs that aim to prevent, treat, and care for people affected by HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria in more than 100 countries worldwide. This agreement demonstrates the critical importance of our partnership with the Saudi Fund for Development and sets the stage for even greater collaboration in the years to come."

H.E. Mr. Sultan Al-Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, stated: "Our purpose today is one that is both timely and critical, given the health challenges the world is currently facing, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. These circumstances underline the necessity for a strong and resilient global health system. It is in response to these challenges that the Kingdom and its leadership is committing to support global health initiatives and drive long-term equitable development while safeguarding people's health. By targeting diseases such as AIDS, TB, and Malaria, we aim to help improve the lives of countless individuals, families, and communities.”

In 2021, Saudi Arabia ranked first among donor countries in offering official development assistance to low and medium-income countries, according to data published by the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The Global Fund is a worldwide partnership to defeat HIV, TB and malaria and ensure a healthier, safer, more equitable future for all. We raise and invest more than US$4 billion a year to fight the deadliest infectious diseases, challenge the injustice which fuels them and strengthen health systems in more than 100 of the hardest hit countries. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have invested an additional US$4.4 billion to fight the new pandemic and reinforce systems for health. We unite world leaders, communities, civil society, health workers and the private sector to find solutions that have the most impact, and we take them to scale worldwide. Since 2002, the Global Fund partnership has saved 50 million lives.

About Saudi Fund for Development

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) is a government entity that provides soft development loans to developing nations and least developed countries.

Since 1975, SFD has financed over 700 infrastructure projects in 85 countries, improving facilities and raising living standards. SFD operates according to international development principles and aims to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

By investing in technical and knowledge support, SFD improves livelihoods in developing societies and creates lasting impact through partnerships and coordination with regional and international organizations. https://www.sfd.gov.sa/en

