SAP Build enables users to integrate systems; monitor, analyze, and automate processes; and build applications

SAP simultaneously announces partnership with Coursera to develop new technology talents

Dubai, UAE: —SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced the launch of SAP Build, a powerful new low-code offering to unleash the power of business users. SAP Build empowers SAP users with minimal technical expertise to create and augment enterprise applications, automate processes, and design business sites with drag-and-drop simplicity.

Launched during SAP TechEd conference being held this week in Las Vegas, US, SAP Build draws on the unique depth and breadth of the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP). The aim is to put SAP’s world-class enterprise technology in the hands of business users, giving them direct access to the end-to-end processes, data and context they need to make smarter decisions and drive innovation quickly.

Introducing SAP Build in the Middle East, Zakaria Haltout, Managing Director, SAP UAE, said, “We believe this will be a game changer for business users in the region. With SAP Build, our customers will be able to extract maximum knowledge from their technology investments, shorten time-to-value for new applications and future-proof their businesses. As countries in the region continue to pursue their rapid digital transformation goals, there is a need for business experts at all levels to become more involved in developing technology solutions. This will ensure that companies’ digital goals are fully aligned with their business goals, and that their technology solutions are tailored to suit the needs of their specific company and industry as well as our region’s unique market conditions.”

With SAP Build, business users have the full power of SAP BTP and business application data from SAP at their fingertips. Users can easily integrate systems; intelligently monitor, analyze, and automate processes; and build applications for the last mile of innovation – all without moving their data into an external system. With SAP Signavio solutions natively integrated, SAP Build users also get in-depth visibility into all their processes, so they know where to focus to achieve the greatest impact as they innovate and automate. More than 275,000 process reference points from 4,000 customers, as well as 1,300 use-case specific workflows and automations, let users instantly tap into the full spectrum of business expertise built into SAP’s technology. SAP Build also works with non-SAP systems. And the new SAP Builders program helps users ramp up quickly and connect with their peers via hands-on sessions and forums for sharing best practices.

Commenting at the launch of SAP Build at TechEd, Arnal Dayaratna, Research Vice President, Software Development at global market intelligence firm IDC, said: “Given that the demand for contemporary digital solutions is greater than the ability of professional developers to supply them, IDC envisions that business professionals will become increasingly involved in initiatives to create digital solutions to solve pressing business problems.”

Dayaratna added, “Worldwide, IDC expects more than 100 million business professionals will become involved in the production of digital solutions over the next 10 years. SAP Build’s low-code development solutions empower business users to harness their domain expertise to rapidly build and iterate on digital solutions at scale.”

Partnership to develop tech talent

In addition to the launch of SAP Build, the SAP’s TechEd conference saw SAP announcing its commitment to upskill 2 million developers worldwide by 2025 by tripling its free learning offerings on the SAP Learning site, partnering with world-class learning platform provider Coursera Inc to help people launch careers within the SAP ecosystem, and empowering underserved audiences in technology.

SAP’s Haltout said, “These commitments are particularly significant in our region, and SAP remains committed to supporting the rapid digital transformation and creation of sustainable solutions by developing the technology skills of regional citizens.”

Elaborating on SAP’s new entry-level professional certificate on Coursera, CEO of Coursera Inc, Jeff Maggioncalda, said, “This certificate is designed for learners of all backgrounds, with no college degree or industry experience required. It will prepare learners for entry-level job roles and in some of the most in-demand fields. We’re honored to partner with SAP to increase access to job-related skills and to expand economic opportunity for everyone.”

More information on these announcements and a host of new solutions ranging from an all-new native web entry point for business apps, which increases productivity in the cloud and out of the box, to innovations across SAP’s intelligent application, digital supply-chain and sustainability solutions, read the TechEd News Guide here.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

-Ends-

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2022 SAP SE. All rights reserved. SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels. To view video stories on diverse topics, visit www.sap-tv.com. From this site, you can embed videos into your own Web pages, share video via email links, and subscribe to RSS feeds from SAP TV.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24 United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

For more information, press only:

Husain Al Tamimi, SAP +971 56 6811641, husain.tamimi@sap.com

Claire McPeak, SAP, +971 50 554 1302, c.mcpeak@sap.com

Elizabeth Elphick, Wallis, +971 50 705 9518, sap@wallispr.com

Michelle Oribello, Wallis, +971 56 783 3877, sap@wallispr.com

Fadi Ozone, Wallis, +971 55 445 7187, sap@wallispr.com