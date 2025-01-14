Collaboration Supports Digital Transformation and Data Sovereignty in Alignment with Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – SAP today announced the availability of its SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) on Google Cloud in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, exclusively for regulated* customers.

This strategic collaboration aims to advance Saudi government organizations and critical national infrastructure entities with scalable, secure, and innovative cloud solutions. SAP BTP is an innovation platform optimized for SAP applications in the cloud that brings together application development and automation, data and analytics, integration, and AI capabilities in one unified environment. By emphasizing data sovereignty and facilitating digital transformation, the initiative ensures compliance with local regulations and aligns with Saudi Vision 2030.

Mohammed Al Romaizan, Vice President of SAP Saudi Arabia, said: "We are delighted that SAP BTP is now available for our Saudi regulated customers on Google Cloud's in-country region. This enables government organizations and critical national infrastructure entities to leverage advanced cloud services while maintaining their data locally. SAP BTP serves as the foundation for integrating and extending SAP and third-party applications, empowering these organizations to enhance their operations and gain competitive advantages."

Bader Almadi, Country Manager for Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia, added: "Our strategic collaboration with SAP further underscores our commitment to regulated industries in Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The availability of SAP BTP on Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia unlocks tremendous potential for regulated customers in the Kingdom, providing a secure and sovereign environment to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. By leveraging SAP BTP on Google Cloud, these organizations can innovate with speed, optimize costs, and enhance their competitive advantage while ensuring compliance with local regulations and contributing to the growth of the digital economy in Saudi Arabia.".

SAP BTP is an innovation platform optimized for SAP applications in the cloud. By bringing together application development and automation, data and analytics, and integration capabilities in one unified environment, it offers tailored solutions for the needs of regulated entities.

The availability of SAP BTP on Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia offers regulated organizations significant advantages. The local deployment reduces latency and enhances application performance, while scalable infrastructure supports growth without the need for extensive on-premises hardware investments. Additionally, organizations can tap into a robust partner ecosystem, with over 2,800 partners using SAP BTP for application development, extending the platform's capabilities and delivering specialized solutions.

This collaboration aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 by promoting economic diversification and digital advancement through advanced cloud technologies that drive innovation and growth within the government and critical infrastructure sectors.

*Note: Regulated Customer refers to “any government organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia inside or outside the Kingdom (including ministries, authorities, establishments and others) and its companies and entities (inside and outside the Kingdom), as well as private sector organizations owning, operating or hosting Critical National Infrastructures (CNIs) that currently use or plan to use any cloud service,” as defined in the updated Cloud Cybersecurity Controls (CCC-2:2024) issued by the National Cybersecurity Authority in KSA.

