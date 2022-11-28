Dubai, United Arab Emirates – SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, was awarded ‘Best Cybersecurity Training Provider of the Year’ at tahawultech.com’s Future Security Awards 2022, organized by CPI Media Group. The Future Security Awards honours industry visionaries who are dedicated to building a cyber-secure future and acclaim the best security minds and projects in the region.

As one of the most trusted and, currently, the largest provider of cybersecurity training worldwide, SANS Institute maintains an ongoing mission to educate and empower individuals with the practical skills and knowledge necessary to make the world more secure.

“We are honoured to be recognized by CPI Media Group for the Best Cybersecurity Training Provider of the Year – it is a benchmark of trust and distinguishes our presence in the region,” said Ned Baltagi, Managing Director – Middle East and Africa, SANS Institute. “At SANS, our priority is ensuring cybersecurity training is accessible and open to everyone – regardless of age, background, profession, or prior experience in the industry. Receiving this award affirms that we are moving in the right direction and empowers our commitment to improve and innovate ways in which our cybersecurity training can be more rewarding for existing and prospective students.”

Kausar Syed, Group Publishing Director, CPI Media Group, congratulated SANS Institute, saying, “A pioneer in cybersecurity training, SANS Institute delivers exceptional practice to students and enhances the security posture of organizations worldwide. With an ever-changing cyber landscape, it is important to train workforces to prevent, detect, and respond to attacks before they become losses. Cybersecurity will always be relevant, and by finding new, ingenious ways to adapt their end-to-end cybersecurity training with the rapidly transforming digital era, SANS proves their commitment to building the next generation of cybersecurity talent against all odds.”

SANS Institute offers over 60 training courses in multiple interactive formats for different schedules, budgets, and learning styles. At SANS In-Person training events, participants can practice their skills in a hands-on, focused, and immersive lab environment and leverage opportunities to network with fellow cybersecurity professionals. With the online OnDemand platform, participants can access courses anytime and from anywhere, allowing flexibility and convenience. Live Online further solves the costs and effort that come with travelling, giving participants the ability to attend scheduled, live interactive streaming sessions led by SANS instructors. To further accommodate students, SANS runs hybrid training combining the In-Person and Live Online format, allowing students to create a flexible schedule at their convenience.

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system—the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community.