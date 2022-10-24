Dubai, United Arab Emirates – SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, has announced SANS Gulf Region 2022, an interactive training program that aims to teach participants how to prevent cyber-attacks and detect adversaries with actionable techniques taught by top global cybersecurity practitioners. The event will run from 5-24 November 2022 at the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and will offer an expansive range of in-person and virtual cybersecurity training, to build crucial skills and impart techniques that participants can leverage in the real world.

SANS Gulf Region 2022 comprises 15 in-depth sessions including: Mobile Device Security and Ethical Hacking; ICS Cybersecurity In-Depth; Managing Security Vulnerabilities: Enterprise and Cloud; Reverse-Engineering Malware: Advanced Code Analysis; Implementing and Auditing Security Frameworks and Controls and others.

Following the pandemic and the rise of remote working around the world, the global threat landscape continues to shift at a rapid pace. In the 2022 SonicWall Cyber Threat Report, the security vendor reported that cyberattacks have climbed due to a seismic shift in the geopolitical landscape. Its mid-year update revealed that 2.8 billion malware attacks were recorded in the first half of 2022 (11% higher than in 2021), while ransomware volume shrunk by 23% worldwide. Europe also saw a 63% increase and even while in decline, year-to-date ransomware volume exceeded full-year totals of 2017, 2018, and 2019. The report also stated that there was a significant 77% rise in IoT (Internet of Things) Malware and a 132% increase in encrypted threats sent via HTTPS.

“SANS is committed to giving cybersecurity professionals the skills and tools they need to keep their organizations safe from threats, while also attracting fresh talent to the world of cybersecurity,” says Ned Baltagi, Managing Director – Middle East and Africa at SANS Institute. “SANS Gulf Region 2022, our biggest event in the region, gives candidates a powerful opportunity to discover the most effective steps to prevent cyber-attacks and detect threat actors by leveraging proven techniques that are relied on by the world’s foremost cybersecurity practitioners.”

He continues, “The threat landscape across the GCC continues to evolve following the onset of the pandemic, the rise of hybrid working environments, and the increasing use of technology to boost productivity and business performance. As a result, it’s vital that businesses, whether they are governmental entities or enterprises, take steps to protect their staff, data, and infrastructure by continually training their cybersecurity professionals, so they can detect threats and prevent cyber-attacks.”

Of the 15 courses only FOR710: Reverse-Engineering Malware: Advanced Code Analysis and ICS612: ICS Cybersecurity In-Depth are in-person-only sessions in Dubai; participants can attend the other 13 sessions in person (following registration) at the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah or virtually. The latter includes live stream instructions with real-time support from GIAC-certified teacher assistants, plus an archive of course lectures that will be uploaded to participant's accounts daily during the event, and offers four months of access to course lecture recordings. Participants also have the opportunity to earn CPEs to demonstrate their ongoing skill development.

The in-person sessions will typically run from 09:00 – 17:00 Gulf Standard Time, including breaks.

Participants attending SANS Gulf Region 2022 can benefit from a discounted hotel rate at the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah. The special room rate will be available until 7 October 2022 or until the group at the hotel block is sold-out, whichever comes first.

Baltagi concludes, “Whether they attend SANS Gulf Regions 2022 in-person or virtually, all participants will benefit from a comprehensive training experience from industry-leading professionals, enhanced by material that is aligned with GIAC certifications that they can implement immediately to secure their environment and advance their careers. We also make sure there are active opportunities for participants, following the event, that will keep them engaged and allow them to leverage their new insights and skills.”