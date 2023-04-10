Doha, Qatar – SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, announced its upcoming training program SANS Doha May 2023, to be held from May 27 – June 1, 2023. The courses offered will qualify participants with a comprehensive set of incident response skills for cloud and traditional systems, as well as strategies to defend industrial control system environments against emerging cyber threats.

Qatar’s cybersecurity industry has flourished exponentially, with the cybersecurity market in Qatar estimated at US $1,016.7 million in 2022, and expected to grow by 12.7% annually to reach US $1,642.3 million in 2026. Reinforcing this, since its inception in 2021, Qatar’s National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has enhanced Qatar’s legal framework to strengthen cybersecurity priorities, ensuring government employees receive regular cybersecurity training and working with IT stakeholders to improve the nation’s cyber resiliency. The Qatari government has also been proactive regarding the security of its IT infrastructure, preemptively defending systems and addressing threats ahead of time.

“At SANS Institute, we are aligned with Qatar’s 2030 vision of facilitating a cyber-safe, digital society. Considering the prevalence of cloud security today, modern cloud and on-premises systems are essentially designed to prevent compromise, but in best practice, detection and response are crucial,” says Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa at SANS Institute. “How incidents are managed to minimize loss to the firm will determine whether or not your organization makes headlines for data breaches. SANS Doha May 2023 will enable professionals to get into the mindset of attackers, understand their tactics, and use that insight to anticipate their moves and create stronger defenses for their organizations.”

SANS Doha May 2023 will feature two modules led by certified industry experts and practitioners. SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, and Incident Handling, led by SANS principal instructor Chris Dale, will examine the latest threats to organizations. SEC504 will delve into how attackers scan, exploit, pivot, and establish persistence in the cloud and conventional systems, delivering the skills to conduct thorough incident response investigations and develop threat intelligence to mount effective defense strategies for cloud and on-premises platforms. Chris will also host a bonus session – ‘Proactive Cyber Defense with Offensive Security Operations Centers’, on Monday, May 29, from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Register here to attend virtually.

Chris Robinson will lead ICS410: ICS/SCADA Security Essentials. The course provides a foundational set of standardized engineering practices and real-time control system IT/OT support, designed to ensure that the workforce involved in supporting and defending ICS environments is confident in keeping the operational environment safe, secure, and resilient.

SANS Doha May 2023 will run from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM AST (with the exception of May 27, with classes from 8:30 AM to 7:15 PM AST), including breaks. With flexible training formats available, participants can also opt for a virtual, Live Online program.

The event offers high-quality training and insights for cybersecurity professionals in the region, which they can implement immediately to secure their organizations and advance their careers. For more information or to register for SANS Doha May 2023, please visit https://www.sans.org/cyber-security-training-events/doha-may-2023/.

Participants can avail of an Early Bird Offer and save $500 USD using the code "EarlyBird23ME" when they pay for any 4-6 day course by 12 April 2023.

Cyber-professionals can also look forward to SANS Doha September 2023 (16-21 September 2023), coming later this year.

-Ends-

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and OnDemand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master’s and bachelor’s degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their “human” cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community.