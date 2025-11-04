Dubai, United Arab Emirates – SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, has announced the GCC’s largest training event – SANS Gulf Region 2025. To be held at the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach Resort from November 8-27, 2025, the event features 14 specialized courses designed to tackle the region’s rising cybersecurity challenges. The training modules are tailored to address the existing cybersecurity skills shortage across the Middle East, while providing professionals worldwide with advanced, hands-on learning experiences.

The UAE is rapidly emerging as a global leader in artificial intelligence and hyperscale datacenter development, powered by an ambitious vision to drive digital transformation. The National AI Strategy 2031 positions the nation as a hub for responsible AI innovation, while major investments are expanding large-scale data infrastructure, with the UAE AI Data Center market projected to reach over USD 700 million by 2030.

AI innovation brings with it massive growth as well as greater cyber threats, from AI-driven phishing to misinformation to sophisticated attacks on critical infrastructure. To protect national assets, sensitive data, and maintain trust in digital systems, the need for highly skilled cybersecurity professionals is critical. Investing in cyber readiness will be a defining factor for the UAE to realize its AI ambitions and strengthening its position globally.

Ned Baltagi, Managing Director – Middle East, Turkey and Africa, SANS Institute says, “With the speed at which the region is accelerating in digital transformation, a skilled workforce is a critical need. Organisations, whether government or private, should take proactive steps to protect their people, data, and critical infrastructure by ensuring continuous training in cybersecurity. SANS Gulf Region 2025 brings together the world’s leading experts and hands-on training programs to empower professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.”

The 2025 edition has a comprehensive curriculum across 14 hands-on courses, covering critical domains such as:

Incident Response and Digital Forensics (DFIR)

GenAI and LLM Application Security

Cloud and Network Security

Industrial Control Systems (ICS/SCADA) Protection

Cyber Defense Operations

Penetration Testing and Offensive Security

Zero Trust and Security Architecture

Leadership and Security Management

Each course taught by SANS certified instructors will be conducted through practical labs, simulations, and case-based exercises, helping the participants to gain applicable skills to detect, respond, and mitigate cyber threats in real-world environments.

The event will also host two interactive NetWars tournaments - Core NetWars and DFIR NetWars, providing a hands-on, gamified learning experience that challenges participants to solve simulated cyberattacks and defense scenarios in a competitive, team-based setting.

The Gulf’s continued investment in smart cities, cloud infrastructure, and critical services from finance and oil & gas to healthcare and transport, demands a new level of vigilance and preparedness. By equipping professionals with world-class knowledge and globally recognized GIAC certifications, SANS aims to strengthen the region’s ability to detect, defend, and recover from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Participants can join SANS Gulf Region 2025 in person at the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach Resort or online via SANS’ interactive digital platform, offering a flexible learning experience for cybersecurity professionals across the GCC, Levant, Africa, and Asia. The Community Night Talks to be held on November 10, 17, and 24, 2025, on the sidelines of the event will feature industry leaders such as Frank Kim, Founder of ThinkSec, Mattia Epifani, CEO at Reality Net System Solutions, and SANS Threat Intelligence Specialist Ahmed Abugharbia. The expert speakers will provide insights on cybersecurity leadership, AI cybersecurity, cloud security, threat intelligence, and advanced defense strategies.

Delegates attending the SANS Gulf Region 2025 will receive full course materials (digital and print), instructor support, and eligibility for Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits and GIAC certification exams, globally recognized credentials that validate technical excellence and professional growth.

For more details on the courses and to register for SANS Gulf Region 2024, please visit: https://www.sans.org/cyber-security-training-events/gulf-region-2025/. To learn more about the SANS Gulf Region 2024 Community Night Talks and register, click here: https://www.sans.org/mlp/community-night-gulf-region-2025.

About SANS Institute:

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and OnDemand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master’s and bachelor’s degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their “human” cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. www.sans.org