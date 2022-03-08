Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed at Expo 2020 Dubai between Sanad Village, the region’s largest rehabilitation center for people of determination, and Emirates Autism Society. The agreement was signed by Engineer Faris Saeed, Chairman of Sanad Village, and H.E Majid Sultan Al Muhairi, Chairman of Emirates Autism Society, and was attended by senior members from both parties.

The two entities will work towards the development and implementation of training programs for families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) as well as engaging members of the community through educational initiatives and awareness drives. The overall aim is to support a holistic, comprehensive, and integrated approach that includes helping families and caregivers as well as wider society to understand autism and other related disorders.

Faris Saeed said: “We are pleased to join hands with the Emirates Autism Society and strongly believe that these kinds of partnerships that engage both public and private sectors play a critical role in the exchange of knowledge and experience and, ultimately, further the common goal of creating truly inclusive communities where people of determination and their families are engaged and empowered.”

Adding to his part, H.E Majid Sultan Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Emirates Autism Society, said, "We are happy to join hands with Sanad village. Whether from the government or private sectors, partnerships with like-minded will ensure more safe spaces and comprehensive programs tailored to meet the needs of people with autism and their families. We need more such efforts, especially in spreading awareness. The field of awareness and counselling is very important to integrate autistic children into the larger community and offer a comprehensive support system to their parents".

Sanad Village is the largest centre in the region dedicated to treating autism as well as helping children with autism and their families to integrate into society and transition towards independence. The holistic, comprehensive and integrated approach towards Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) employed at the center provides viable pathways into society for individuals and a support system that focuses on the whole family.



Emirates Autism Society (EAS) Is an official non-profit association of public interest disclosed by the Ministry of Community Development under the Ministerial Decree No. (225) for the year 2012. EAS's primary objective is to support people with autism and their families. The organization also works with government and private agencies involved in autism treatment and rehabilitation, hosting events and workshops to raise awareness and educate families of individuals with autism, ensuring the most effective ways to deal with these individuals and maximize their potential.

