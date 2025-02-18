Sanad to join the expanding Pratt & Whitney GTF™ MRO network, providing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) engine services for the GTF engine

New agreement solidifies Sanad as a top tier global engine MRO provider

Abu Dhabi: Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), announced a new collaboration with Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, and a world leader in the design, manufacture, and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units.

This collaboration highlights RTX’s commitment to Tawazun Economic Program, overseen by Tawazun Council. As a flagship initiative, it aims to revolutionize and enhance industrial capabilities within the aerospace sector, positioning it at the forefront of sectoral advancement.

The agreement was announced on the second day of IDEX 2025 at the Tawazun Council Chalet, in the presence of H.E Martina Strong, US Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General at Tawazun Council, Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala's UAE Investments platform; Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Operations at Tawazun Council; Eric Wagner, Senior Director of Commercial Engines Transformation at Pratt & Whitney; Tom Laliberty, President of Land and Air Defense Systems (LADS) at Raytheon, an RTX business; Bryan Barker, Vice President of Global Industrialization at Raytheon; and Fahad Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Raytheon Emirates.

The agreement was signed by Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, Majed Saif Al Shamsi, Director of the Economic Program at Tawazun Council, Marc Meredith, VP, GTF Aftermarket Programs in Pratt & Whitney, and Chander Nijon, VP, Systems, Strategy and Global Operations in Raytheon.

Majed Saif Al Shamsi, Director of the Economic Program at Tawazun Council, stated: “We have facilitated this project through Tawazun Economic Program, this initiative is a key milestone in the aerospace industry. By enhancing capabilities in aerospace, logistics, and supply chain management, it supports the country’s sustainable transformation and national vision while creating job opportunities for Emirati talent and boosting in-country value."

“The aerospace industry plays a vital role in advancing the UAE’s journey toward a knowledge-based economy, driven by the support of our wise leadership. Strengthening cooperation with industry leaders and accelerating technology localization, will elevate our national capabilities to global standards, reinforcing our role in this vital sector,” he added.

Amer Siddiqui, Executive Director in Mubadala’s UAE Investment Platform and Sanad’s Chairman commented: "This agreement underscores our unwavering commitment to establishing, nurturing, and developing national companies that stimulate sustainable economic growth, enhancing our role as catalysts for innovation and progress in the aviation industry. With Sanad’s established leadership in the aviation sector, our new MRO services collaboration with Pratt & Whitney represents a significant step towards positioning the UAE and Abu Dhabi as a global integrated aerospace hub."

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, said: “Our new agreement with Pratt & Whitney propels us into the top tier of global engine MRO providers in the aviation sector. Collaborating with industry leaders allows us to deliver cutting-edge engineering capabilities, create high-skilled jobs for the Emiratis, and nurture a talented local workforce. This transformative collaboration, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision and supported by Tawazun, strengthens the emirate’s aviation ecosystem on a global scale and cements our reputation as a trusted collaborator renowned for delivering engineering excellence.”

Marc Meredith, Vice President of Commercial Aftermarket for GTF engines at Pratt & Whitney, stated: “As the GTF engine fleet continues to increase along with aftermarket demand, we are committed to expanding our global network with industry-leading MRO providers such as Sanad. As a service provider for the V2500 engine for more than a decade, Sanad will provide customers with the high level of service they expect.”

Sanad's extensive 37+ years of industry expertise and long-term contracts exceeding USD 8 billion with major engine OEMs solidify its pivotal role in shaping the aviation sector's trajectory.

About Sanad

Sanad Group (Sanad) is a global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. With over 37 years of operational experience, Sanad provides leaders in commercial aviation with world-class maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services and financing solutions.