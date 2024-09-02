Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Sanabel Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company and the official distributor of Chery vehicles in Saudi Arabia, is proud to announce the opening of its latest service center in New Asfan Industrial Estate. This new facility represents a significant step in Sanabel and Chery’s ongoing commitment to bringing premium automotive services closer to customers across the Kingdom.

The newly inaugurated service center spans 2,200 square meters and features 12 active working bays, with the capacity to expand to 18 bays. This facility is designed to provide faster service and maintenance appointments, ensuring that Chery owners can enjoy more efficient and reliable automotive care. The center is equipped to handle an average of 35 cars per day, with parts availability covering around 600 square meters, including a wide range of quick-moving, mechanical, and body parts.

Since its soft opening, the Asfan service center has already serviced over 1,500 customer vehicles, a testament to the high demand for Chery’s services in the region. The facility is poised to enhance customer satisfaction by reducing wait times and ensuring that essential parts are readily available.

Sanabel Modern Motors, in collaboration with Chery International, is not just stopping at Jeddah. The company is actively planning and working on the expansion of service centers throughout key cities in the Kingdom, further solidifying their presence and accessibility for Chery owners nationwide.

Abdullah Madhoun, MD of Sanabel Modern Motors, commented, "Sanabel and Chery are dedicated to continuously expanding our service network throughout the Kingdom. This new center in Asfan is a significant milestone in our mission to bring top-tier automotive services closer to our valued customers."

About Sanabel Modern Motors

Sanabel Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company and the distributor of Chery Pro vehicles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is committed to rewarding the community, grounded in a seasoned conglomerate with decades of experience in the automotive sector. With professional management, valuable industry expertise, and highly trained sales and after-sales staff, Sanabel Modern Motors aspires to serve customers across all sales channels and segments throughout the kingdom. Committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Sanabel Modern Motors is poised to redefine the automotive experience in Saudi Arabia.

About Chery

Chery is a leading global automotive manufacturer known for its innovation and advanced technology. Since its establishment in 1997, Chery has grown to become one of the largest exporters of motor vehicles, with a presence in over 80 countries and sales exceeding 11 million vehicles worldwide. The Chery brand is synonymous with cutting-edge design, safety, and independent innovation, boasting over 14,000 patents and a strong commitment to engineering excellence.