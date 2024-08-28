The Hub combines Samsung products with compatible third-party devices, allowing users to purchase and set up their smart home systems easily.

Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics and Amazon Ads have announced the launch of a new Smart IoT Hub category on Amazon.ae. This collaboration seamlessly integrates Samsung's SmartThings application with Alexa, offering consumers in the UAE connectivity and convenience in their daily lives.

The new Hub combines Samsung's SmartThings, the leading Smart IoT application featuring built-in Matter connectivity, with Alexa. This integration allows customers to control a wide variety of smart home devices, AI appliances, and voice assistants from Samsung and hundreds of other brands using simple voice commands.

The Smart IoT Hub introduces several key features that enhance the smart home experience. Customers can enjoy intelligent lighting control, effortlessly managing their home lighting through voice commands and automation routines. Energy optimization is made simple with remote control of Samsung appliances and smart devices, improving overall energy efficiency. Meanwhile, home security is enhanced through integrated smart cameras, doorbells, and sensors that provide real-time alerts and monitoring. Additionally, the platform enables seamless entertainment experiences, allowing users to create perfect setups with smart TVs and lights controlled by voice.

Shafi Alam, Director and Head of Direct-to-Consumer Business & Corporate Marketing at Samsung Gulf Electronics said, "This collaboration with Amazon Ads is making smart home technology more accessible, intuitive, and seamlessly integrated into our customers' lives. By harnessing the power of SmartThings and Alexa, we're not just offering a product; we're helping to redefine how people interact with their homes."

Dr. Raf Fatani, Regional General Manager, Alexa, MENA said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Samsung, bringing Alexa's advanced AI capabilities to their innovative product lineup. Together, we are enabling seamless smart home experiences for millions of customers across the UAE. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering AI technology that simplifies and enhances daily life.”

The Hub provides download links to both the SmartThings and Alexa apps, along with a helpful "how-to" video demonstrating the simple connection process.

For more information, please visit: https://www.amazon.ae/l/95045311031