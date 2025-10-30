Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics participated in UAE Codes 2025 with an engaging, hands-on session under the theme “Coding in Action: Artificial Intelligence & Robotics,” held at Coders HQ, Emirates Towers. The event marked another milestone in Samsung’s ongoing partnership with the National Program for Coders, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to empowering youth and advancing digital education across the UAE.

During the session, participants explored how AI and coding intersect to power intelligent robotics, gaining real-world insights into the technologies shaping future innovation. Students from the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) program actively took part in building and programming face recognition robots and autonomous line tracking robots, applying coding principles to real-life robotics challenges.

The initiative reflects Samsung’s broader mission to support the UAE’s AI Strategy 2031 through education-focused collaborations that equip young learners with essential skills in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data literacy.

Samsung Innovation Campus, part of Samsung’s global CSR program, continues to provide world-class STEM education across the GCC, bridging the gap between academic learning and emerging technology careers.

Samsung is nurturing a generation of tech-savvy innovators ready to lead the AI-driven future through initiatives like UAE Codes and Samsung Innovation Campus. The partnership with the National Program for Coders reflects the brand’s shared vision of using education and technology as catalysts for sustainable progress.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed that October 29 of every year be celebrated as “UAE Codes” Day. This date marks the occasion when His Highness launched the region’s first e-government on October 29, 2001, a milestone that marked the beginning of the UAE’s digital transformation journey.

In November 2023, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) approved the UAE’s proposal to recognize October 29 as the International Day of coding, a global acknowledgment of the UAE’s leadership in programming and technology, affirming its status as a key destination for talent and creative minds from around the world.